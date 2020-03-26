Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Canada to spend time in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle he is back in his hometown.

A source confirms E! News that the Duchess of Sussex and Prince harry He recently left Canada and settled in a "big,quot; house in the Los Angeles area. Meghan was born and raised in the City of Angels, and her mother, Doria Ragland, is a native of Angeleno.

%MINIFYHTMLc7d062cc583dc7a99490da898673383a13% %MINIFYHTMLc7d062cc583dc7a99490da898673383a14%

Following their separation from the British royal family, the couple and their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison, found refuge in an isolated property on Vancouver Island. Just a few weeks ago, Harry and Meghan recently traveled to the UK to carry out their final official engagements, and their latest pit stop certainly indicates that this family of three is eager for their new start to finally begin.

%MINIFYHTMLc7d062cc583dc7a99490da898673383a15% %MINIFYHTMLc7d062cc583dc7a99490da898673383a16%

"They have started searching homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are chasing their ducks and seeing if it is logistically possible," a source shared with E! News, referencing Harry and Meghan's relocation plans in Los Angeles.