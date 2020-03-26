Megan Thee Stallion quench Twerk's enemies

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken up in defense of her twerking antics and says there is much more to her than her twerking skills.

"I don't know when it happened, that sometimes people get offended by twerking. But that shit is crazy. I like to throw my butt. I love to shake my butt. That's one of my favorite things to do," he told Genius.

"And I see the motherfuckers say, 'All you do is shake your ass.' And I say, "Damn. In fact, I came to school and I rapped and at some point I cook. I'm a dog mom. I'm an amazing friend. It's not all I'm doing, it's just that when you logging in, you came to see me. twerk, because you don't see that freestyle that I just released. I can rap and twerk. "

While she talks a lot, I think we can all agree that Meg can also rap.