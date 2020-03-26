MDOT closes Livernois Street under I-75 for bridge demolition – Up News Info Detroit

The closure is necessary to demolish the I-75 Bridge southbound on Livernois Road. Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the north side of the highway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier.
This configuration will allow rebuilding the southbound lanes and bridges this year.
The close of this weekend will not affect traffic on I-75.
The posted detour for the north and south road on Livernois Road includes Big Beaver, Crooks and Maple roads. Both Livernois Road addresses will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, March 30. Upon reopening, Livernois Road will have one open lane in each direction under I-75.
