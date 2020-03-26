Matthew Koma epically calls Hilary Duff's deceptive message

Hilary Duffhusband Matthew Koma She is not a fan of her latest post.
The musician yelled hilariously Lizzie McGuire alum after she shared a photo of him on Instagram. In the post, Matthew can be seen sitting in the driver's seat of his car wearing a pair of black latex gloves. Applaud Winnetka Bowling League Cleaning the leader, Hilary captioned the photo, "Huz keeping it clean."
Making fun of the Younger Matthew commented, "Misleading post. That was when I wanted to play,quot; Medical Exam "on our third date in the Wahoo & # 39; s Fish Tacos parking lot." Understanding where Hilary came from, he added, "I understand why you think this makes sense to post, given today's hygiene climate. But come on."
Rather than replying to her husband, Hilary shared some highly appreciated images of the couple's daughter. Banks, 16 months, enjoying a springboard time on her Instagram stories. Trying to master it, the former Disney star captured all of the boy's adorable babbling as he ran down the trampoline.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Hilary, Matthew, Banks and Hilary's son Luca, 8, have been doing their part through social distancing. Earlier this week, he shared a sweet snapshot with his youth of one of their walks.
"Good fresh air with my rays of sun," captioned the photo. "It looks like we won't be able to do this for a while with the new rules. If we all keep going faster, the fastest things can get back to normal. We're on day 10 here. Love, health and dry hands. Everyone too."
While you chat with Miley Cyrus on his instagram live show Bright-minded, the mother of two spoke about how her family has been doing. After explaining that she has loved spending more time with Matt and the family, Hilary admitted that doubling up as a full-time mother and teacher has been difficult to manage.
"And unfortunately, he is under really terrible and sad circumstances, but we are trying to see this moment as a gift and be positive," he shared. "But that doesn't mean every moment is like this because I literally want to tease myself off being a teacher now, especially a teacher who suffers without Wi-Fi trying to, like, you know, stay on top of tasks and join in on meetings of the morning ".
Hilary added: "It's crazy but, you know, they are all in the same boat right now. So, I guess, we are capable and we are capable and this is what it is now."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
