Matthew Koma epically calls Hilary Duff's deceptive message

Hilary Duffhusband Matthew Koma She is not a fan of her latest post.

The musician yelled hilariously Lizzie McGuire alum after she shared a photo of him on Instagram. In the post, Matthew can be seen sitting in the driver's seat of his car wearing a pair of black latex gloves. Applaud Winnetka Bowling League Cleaning the leader, Hilary captioned the photo, "Huz keeping it clean."

Making fun of the Younger Matthew commented, "Misleading post. That was when I wanted to play,quot; Medical Exam "on our third date in the Wahoo & # 39; s Fish Tacos parking lot." Understanding where Hilary came from, he added, "I understand why you think this makes sense to post, given today's hygiene climate. But come on."

Rather than replying to her husband, Hilary shared some highly appreciated images of the couple's daughter. Banks, 16 months, enjoying a springboard time on her Instagram stories. Trying to master it, the former Disney star captured all of the boy's adorable babbling as he ran down the trampoline.