We look back at the end of the dramatic test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park in 2013. Can tourists escape with a draw this time?

Seven years have passed since Matt Prior rescued England from an unlikely draw against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Matt Wicketkeeper-batsman mixed stoicism with style in an inning that saved England from probable defeat in the Test and also in the series, their undefeated 110 of 182 deliveries ensuring that the Black Caps stayed one point from victory.

Click on the video above to relive the tension from the final, then read on for a fuller picture and what some of the key players said …

Series Description …

The teams were unable to separate as they headed to Auckland after two tied draws, at Dunedin and Wellington. Tourists seemed to have the momentum after asking New Zealand to continue in the second Test, only for Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to drop anchor before England's hopes of victory were dashed with the arrival of Cyclone Sandra, which eliminated practically all five final sessions of the contest.

BEHIND THE WALL …

However, it was England on the rope on the last day of the third Test when the New Zealand attack relentlessly faded to add more damage after the second century of the Peter Fulton Test.

Peter Fulton celebrates his first century of testing for New Zealand

His combined contribution of 246 allowed the Black Caps to set a highly improbable 481 victory goal, or more realistically force England to bat for four and a half sessions to tie. On the stumps of the fourth day, England withered 90-4 with Alastair Cook, Nick Compton and Jonathan Trott, as well as night watchman Steven Finn, all back in the cabin.

Step up to Prior, who led an epic rear action to thwart the Kiwis. Vice Captain Prior followed his sturdy first inning 73 with an undefeated 110 out of 182 balls to direct tourists to 315-9 and safety, sharing challenging positions of 78 with Ian Bell, whose 75 spanned 352 minutes, and 67 with Stuart Broad, who he scored six of 77 balls to take valuable overs and time out of the game.

Broad sought to offer solid prior support as tension grew at Eden Park

DANCING DEPOSIT ENGLAND …

Prior enjoyed good fortune during his stay at the crease, most notably when a short ball from Neil Wagner, who had fired Bell before tea, drifted toward the stumps when Prior took evasive action but failed to remove bail.

When Broad and James Anderson fell into the three-ball space, the stoic Prior and last man, Monty Panesar, fought the last three overs in a finale as tense as you could wish for.

Past driving for four on their way to a century of match recovery

THE END ON …

Broad had his head in his hands with Panesar striking Trent Boult, probably even more when England's No. 11 played and lost the first ball!

Panesar perfectly withdrew his bat from the second delivery and then drove the third wonderfully halfway down the single that brought Prior back on strike. He previously dealt with the final three installments when England registered a famous draw.

WHAT THEY SAY …

PREVIOUS: "I'm not one to hold draws, but escaping with that is phenomenal. When Monty first left, I mentioned Cardiff 2009. Your role as a hitter is to help with game plans and whatnot, so we had a long talk about how I thought I was going to try to get him out. And how he thought I should counter it. But, to be honest, he thrives in that kind of situation. A couple of days ago I said the only thing this team is going to do is fight. We haven't played our Better cricket, we know, but we will never give up. "

IAN BOTHAM: "It was a great effort. No one turned in their wicket all day and you could see how disappointed numbers nine (Broad) and 10 (Anderson) were when they came out."

"What else can you say about Matt Prior? He is now an exceptional cricketer. He was absolutely magnificent and Stuart Broad, after a very shaky start, settled in and stayed. It was a great effort."

New Zealand slipcord shows frustration when Panesar and Prior see it

BUTCHER BRAND: "That hundred was absolutely impressive. The irony is that you have to do more than 140 strokes to save a test match and the most successful guy is the one who goes out and plays exactly the same as he would in any other situation, that is, take the bowler hats, go for his shots and play with a freedom that no one could match.

"Matt had a few close escapes: It was extraordinary how the bails didn't even budge after that Wagner delivery. That was totally baffling and at the time we all thought it would be England Day. But no one can tell me he didn't deserve it because He was an impressive entry, a real bulldog performance, and he's a very special cricketer. "