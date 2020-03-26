Matt Fitzpatrick podcast: PGA Tour gameplay 'slow as always' | Golf News





Matt Fitzpatrick has talked about slow play

Matt Fitzpatrick believes that not enough is being done to combat slow play in golf and feels that no progress has been made to solve the problem on the PGA Tour.

Fitzpatrick has previously spoken about slow play and called for more severe penalties when speaking to Sky Sports last September, and English is not convinced that progress has been made in recent months.

The PGA Tour announced "major improvements,quot; to its regulations in January to try to improve the situation, which were due to come from next month after a three-month education period for players.

Fitzpatrick seeks to qualify for the next European Ryder Cup team

Fitzpatrick was unable to complete his first round at The Players earlier this month, which was later canceled, before the game was suspended due to darkness, with the five-time European Tour player far from impressed with the game situation. slow.

"In all seriousness, in Europe I have definitely seen it (improve) this year," Fitzpatrick told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast. "On the PGA Tour it is as slow as ever. It is shocking, it really is terrible."

"We left at 2.35pm at The Players and there was another group behind us and there was no chance (to do so). I should have stopped earlier because I was 60 feet and should have stopped then, then at least 10 minutes earlier.

"It should never get to that stage. They are three balls and you should be easy to roll. For me, United States officials, and my caddy Billy Foster, agree, they are not as aggressive as European officials, they are not & # 39; about it & # 39; so much.

Fitzpatrick is a five-time winner on the European Tour

"I don't know if these slow players are really selfish and not very nice people, but if someone comes up to me and says 'listen, you will be penalized if you don't accelerate', then I'm going to accelerate, it's As simple as that ".

Fitzpatrick gave an example of a particularly bad culprit during The Open at Royal Portrush, who could easily be identified as Andrew Putnam, with the Englishman far from being impressed that the player was not punished for his pace of play.

"I think they (slow players) are foreign and in their own little world," added Fitzpatrick. "I played with someone at The Open last year with Padraig Harrington and we both pulled our hair out because it was embarrassing."

Putnam finished tied for 32nd place in The Open

"All the groups in The Open have a referee to walk and I told him 'I just timed him there and it took me a minute 30' and he just nodded and said 'he's averaged one minute 15 all day & # 39 ;.

"I was thinking to myself, 'If he's averaging 1 minute 15, why isn't anyone penalizing him?' I was going crazy, it was ridiculous. It was selfish that this particular player didn't start preparing until it was his turn. You have all this time. You can solve it, it's really not difficult! "

In addition to talking about slow play, Fitzpatrick shared details of how he was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and voiced his thoughts on Sheffield United's remarkable Premier League season.

Fitzpatrick also spoke about his earliest memories of golf and his early amateur success, as well as revealing some highlights of his career thus far and responding to the best of his tweets.

