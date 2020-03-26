Mary Moriarty, Hennepin County Chief Public Defender, reinstated after 3-month suspension – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML39defce5e600d19f1a316514fbb6be8311% %MINIFYHTML39defce5e600d19f1a316514fbb6be8312%

– One of Minnesota's top public defenders was reinstated on Wednesday, three months after being placed on paid leave pending an investigation into her performance.

Mary Moriarty appreciated the decision and said she will continue to be an outspoken advocate for racial justice and underserved communities.

In a statement released through her attorney, Moriarty said she was "pleased to return to the job I love, advocating on behalf of our clients, our staff, and our community."

The Minnesota Public Defense Board said Moriarty would receive a written reprimand and return to work as Hennepin County's chief public defender on March 30.

Moriarty, named in 2014, received a great deal of support from public defenders and legal rights advocates across the country after she was put on leave in December without a clear explanation from the State Board.

Known for tirelessly defending her clients, and for rejecting when she disagrees with prosecutors or judges, supporters said she looked like she was being punished for her outspoken advocacy on racial justice issues. Among other things, they said she played a crucial role in the reforms that led to the end of marijuana bites in downtown Minneapolis, which disproportionately affected black residents.

The State Board Board had been very quiet about the reason for the suspension.

But the board's vice president, Molly Jannetta, was quoted Wednesday by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as saying she was being reprimanded for "failing to comply with the basic tenets of the chief public defender's memorandum of understanding, general office policies and expectations behavioral guidelines for all major state advocates. " "

The board was also upset that Moriarty told the Hennepin County committee that, for financial reasons, the county should remove the public defender's office from the state level, the newspaper wrote. And "several,quot; criminal justice partners in the county accused her of having a "fractured relationship," she said she was "non-collaborative,quot; and blurred the lines between her social media presence and her role at work.

Moriarty's attorney, Matthew Frank, said it was a "great day for public defense in Minnesota."

"That is my focus today. There will be another day to focus on why Mary Moriarty was removed from her post for three months, the process and investigation she underwent in the meantime, and the decision to send a letter of reprimand, "he said in a written statement. "But in summary, I don't think these actions were consistent with the values ​​of public defense and freedom of expression."

