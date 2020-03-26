Mariska Hargitay mourns the client of Law and Order who died of coronavirus

Mariska Hargitay, Ice Tand more members of the Law and order: SVU The family is mourning the loss of one of its crew members.

Thursday SVU show runner Warren leight Announced that Josh Wallwork, a member of the wardrobe and wardrobe department died of complications from the coronavirus this week. He tweeted, "Very bad news today. One of our clients and a handsome man, Josh Wallwork, died of complications from Covd-19 (sic). The cast and crew send love and prayers to their family and friends. We are heartbroken." .

"We are heartbroken. I don't think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere. He was always ready with the joke. The SVU Runner will never be the same," said Mariska. , who has been on the show since 1999, shared on social media. "We will miss you Josh #ForeverinOurHearts."