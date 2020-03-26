Mariska Hargitay mourns the client of Law and Order who died of coronavirus

Mariska Hargitay, Ice Tand more members of the Law and order: SVU The family is mourning the loss of one of its crew members.
Thursday SVU show runner Warren leight Announced that Josh Wallwork, a member of the wardrobe and wardrobe department died of complications from the coronavirus this week. He tweeted, "Very bad news today. One of our clients and a handsome man, Josh Wallwork, died of complications from Covd-19 (sic). The cast and crew send love and prayers to their family and friends. We are heartbroken." .
"We are heartbroken. I don't think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere. He was always ready with the joke. The SVU Runner will never be the same," said Mariska. , who has been on the show since 1999, shared on social media. "We will miss you Josh #ForeverinOurHearts."
Ice-T tweeted: "I worked with Josh every day … MAN! Pay attention to people. #SVU,quot;
According to The Wrap, Josh started working on Law set in 2018. He joined the team after previously working with actors on shows like Lady secretary, The Get Down Y Bull.
Production on the NBC show is currently halted due to the pandemic. Leight said He and the writers originally intended to have 24 episodes this season, but due to the current state of affairs, Episode 20 "could end up being,quot; the finale. Until production resumes, fans can watch full episodes here!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
