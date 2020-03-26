Marin County Woman Helps Fight Climate Change – Up News Info San Francisco

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – With the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency preparedness is a major concern for many in the Bay Area. Climate change is also a pressing problem. The latest winner of the KPIX 5 Jefferson Award helps others learn to be resilient in front of both.

Marin County mother Julie, who did not want KPIX to use her last name, is doing her part at home to help with climate change. Julie is a member of the Resilient Neighborhoods Climate Action Team. And you are registering online for MCE (Marin Clean Energy) through their website.

MCE Community Choice Energy is a non-profit agency that provides renewable energy or electronic generation for Marin County and other eligible Bay Area residents. PG,amp;E allows the use of its electric lines and bills customers.

But it is MCE who provides or generates the electricity and is paid for it. Customers like Julie pay a little more each month to get their electricity from renewable sources.

"It is amazing (and) easy to do," said Julie. “You only need to connect to the Internet, enter your PG,amp;E number and click on the option, the dark green option. And then it comes from all renewable sources. "

Signing up for MCE is one of many simple steps encouraged by Tamra Peters, founder of Resilient Neighborhoods, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting climate change by helping people reduce their carbon footprint.

"I couldn't sit down with the looming climate change, just knowing what it was going to do to people, the world and the future," Peters said. "So I looked for something I could do about it."

Peters piloted the program in 2010. At that time, he helped 100 Marin County households, organized into 20 climate action teams, lose 500,000 pounds of carbon production.

Since then, Resilient Neighborhoods has helped its teams reduce annual carbon emissions in the area by more than nine million pounds. About 1,500 people have participated in the program. Members of the show's climate action team make up catchy team names like "The Floating Carbon Knockouts,quot; and "The Low Carbon Mamas."

"There are five meetings over 10 weeks," Peters explained. "And the building part of the community is that they register with each other and report on what they have done.‘ These are the actions I have taken. This is what I discovered. "

Team members like Julie receive dozens of actions to choose from. Some of them are simple things, like switching a weekly purchase to a locally owned business.

But that's just the beginning, as other members of the Resilient Neighborhood Climate Action Team like Lisa Williams are composting, shopping at farmers markets, and using alternative methods of transportation like electric bikes.

Williams is now reinstalling his compost pile after being inspired by Peters.

"Tamra is a connector," said Williams. “And as we are seeing now in this crisis we are in, his work is more important than ever. "

Peters also provides emergency preparedness training as part of the Resilient Neighborhood curriculum. Members of the climate action team are encouraged to gather emergency supplies to prepare for natural disasters, fires and power outages.

It is a training for which students like Williams and Julie are grateful, especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the last group organized by Peters was supposed to graduate soon, but will not meet in person for the foreseeable future due to pandemic restrictions, though Peters has scheduled a class meeting in April that is unlikely to happen. .

"We have the blackout, we have forest fires," Peters noted. "People are wearing face masks, public health emergencies, and all of that."

Still Peters remains hopeful.

“I also wanted (people) to deal with our other reality, which is adaptation. Climate change is here and we have to be resilient, "Peters said." (With my extensive) experience working with volunteers. I knew what we could achieve. I knew what could be done when people had power. "

So, to empower others to make a positive change for the environment, this week's Jefferson Award in the Bay Area goes to Tamra Peters.

More information

Resilient neighborhoods website

MCE Community Choice Energy website