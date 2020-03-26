Mandy Moore sued for $ 150,000 for posting a photo of herself

Mandy moore She is the latest celebrity to be sued by a paparazzi member for sharing a photo of herself on social media.
Last week photographer Josiah Kamau filed a lawsuit against the We are Actress and pop singer for alleged copyright infringement, accusing her of publicly reproducing and displaying on her Instagram story a photo she took in New York in 2019 without permission. ME! News has contacted for comment from Moore's representative.
The star had posted a screenshot from June 2019 Daily mail article containing the image, which shows her friend Chase Weideman-Grant opening a car door for her. She wrote in the image: "Chilvalry is not dead, but this title surely has me … (skull emoji). I miss you already @chaseweideman
Kamau claims he registered Moore's image with the United States Copyright Office. His records show that he copyrighted a batch of 648 photos, including one of the stars, in May 2019. Kamau seeks damages of up to $ 150,000 and demands a jury trial.
"This case demonstrates that celebrities must be vigilant in seeking permission from the photographer, who is the legitimate owner and author of the photograph, before displaying photographs on their social media accounts," Kamau's lawyer told E! Thursday news. "Photographers have the right to be compensated for their work and can assert their constitutional rights against those who violate copyright law."
In recent months, celebrities like Ariana Grande, Justin BieberY Gigi hadid They have been sued, often for more than $ 100,000, by paparazzi members for their own unlicensed photo posts of themselves. Grande and Bieber settled their claims, while a federal court granted Hadid's motion to dismiss their case.
—Jessica Finn's report
