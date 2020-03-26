Mandy Moore sued for $ 150,000 for posting a photo of herself

Mandy moore She is the latest celebrity to be sued by a paparazzi member for sharing a photo of herself on social media.

Last week photographer Josiah Kamau filed a lawsuit against the We are Actress and pop singer for alleged copyright infringement, accusing her of publicly reproducing and displaying on her Instagram story a photo she took in New York in 2019 without permission. ME! News has contacted for comment from Moore's representative.

The star had posted a screenshot from June 2019 Daily mail article containing the image, which shows her friend Chase Weideman-Grant opening a car door for her. She wrote in the image: "Chilvalry is not dead, but this title surely has me … (skull emoji). I miss you already @chaseweideman

Kamau claims he registered Moore's image with the United States Copyright Office. His records show that he copyrighted a batch of 648 photos, including one of the stars, in May 2019. Kamau seeks damages of up to $ 150,000 and demands a jury trial.