Mali opposition leader Soumaila Cisse disappears: Party | News

%MINIFYHTMLb01171855b8dfc1bd5e587ff398f511c11% %MINIFYHTMLb01171855b8dfc1bd5e587ff398f511c12%

Malian opposition leader Soumaila Cisse disappeared in the country's war-torn center, his party said. No one has been able to contact him since.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Cisse's Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) ​​party said the politician and his team had disappeared after campaigning near the town of Niafunke, in central Mali.

%MINIFYHTMLb01171855b8dfc1bd5e587ff398f511c13% %MINIFYHTMLb01171855b8dfc1bd5e587ff398f511c14%

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLb01171855b8dfc1bd5e587ff398f511c15% %MINIFYHTMLb01171855b8dfc1bd5e587ff398f511c16%

Cisse is a former finance minister and ran for President of Mali three times.

He and his team were expected to be in the nearby town of Koumaira later in the afternoon, but they never appeared, the statement added, which also said that they could no longer be reached by phone.

Mali has been fighting to contain an armed rebellion that broke out in the north in 2012 and which has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives.

Despite the presence of thousands of French and United Nations troops, the conflict in Mali has engulfed the center of the country and has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Al Qaeda-affiliated armed groups are active in the central Mali area, where Cisse and his team disappeared.

However, the circumstances of the disappearance remain unclear, and the AFP news agency was unable to contact the Malian government for comment.

"The party is deeply concerned about the situation and invites the government, the armed and security forces and (the UN) to deploy all their energies to find them," the URD statement said.