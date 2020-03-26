Maggie Grace urges former "Lost,quot; co-star Evangeline Lilly to remain in quarantine after her controversial choice not to

%MINIFYHTML37d865d0d20299de4b7a31d92eedf5c811% %MINIFYHTML37d865d0d20299de4b7a31d92eedf5c812%

The former Lost co-star had something to say about Evangeline Lilly that didn't take the Coronavirus quarantine seriously. Maggie Grace made it very clear that she disagreed with the other actress in regards to her stance of staying home as much as possible and practicing social distancing.

They may have a history together as they both acted on the hugely popular show "Lost,quot;, but that doesn't mean Maggie automatically shows support for her former co-star as she disagrees with her approach to the pandemic.

As a result, he used his platform to urge Lilly to follow the rules, especially since another of her former Lost co-stars, Daniel Dae Kim, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Under Lilly's post on the virus, Grace shared a lengthy response, expressing concern about how she has been dealing with the global crisis.

In fact, the actress who played Kate on the show told the world that she would get on with her life, "business as usual," which received much criticism online.

Maggie argued that "there is no need to panic, but at the same time it is about all of us: the most vulnerable, the immunocompromised, the elderly." Sure, it's a free country, but how about we choose to exercise some of our wonderful freedom to have a little compassion, trust the extensive science, and not overwhelm the healthcare system. "

‘No doctor should have to choose which patients receive life-saving care and which of them are sent home to die, the type of triage that is tragically occurring in Italy right now. Think about how these little decisions affect your father and those in your community as fans run out, "he continued to write.

After urging Lilly to stay home with the children, she ended her message by mentioning Daniel: 'PS Daniel said he is much better by the way. I don't know, maybe you want to chat?



