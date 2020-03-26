Lyft Offers Free and Discount Bicycle Sharing Passes for Coronavirus Workers

Lyft offers free or discounted bike-sharing trips to workers fighting the coronavirus. The private transportation company invites certain New York City, Boston, and Chicago workers to sign up for free one-month memberships or discounted trips. Lyft says it is also stepping up its cleaning procedures to ensure its bikes are properly disinfected between trips.

Cheaper bike sharing could be especially helpful as public transportation continues to plummet in most cities, and bike sharing is not considered a safe alternative. With an increasing number of people seeking to avoid mass transit during the pandemic, there has been an increase in cycling in New York City, Philadelphia, and Chicago. Lyft, which is the largest bicycle share operator in North America, is now looking to step up and help those who have been on the front line of the outbreak.

In New York, Citi Bike offers free 30-day memberships to people who work in healthcare, public transportation, or as first responders, including city employees. Healthcare employers, such as hospitals and clinics, are instructed to email Lyft for enrollment information that they can distribute to staff. The agreement includes unlimited 45-minute rides on traditional bikes and electric bikes for up to 30 days, but the free membership will not automatically renew on an annual membership.

In Chicago, healthcare workers can ride for free on the city's Divvy bike sharing system until April 30. For other brokers, Lyft will discount the price of individual trips from $ 3 to $ 1, and the price of a new annual membership will be halved from $ 99 to $ 49.50.

And in Boston, hospital workers can get a free 30-day membership to the public bike-sharing system, Bluebikes. Eligible employees will receive a $ 20 discount code for a free 30-day regular pass.