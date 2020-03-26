Lots of oil and fewer places to put it

The world is awash in crude oil, and it is slowly running out of places to put it.
Massive, round storage tanks in places like Trieste, Italy and the UAE are filling up. Large caves in Louisiana and Texas that contain the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. USA They are filling up. More than 80 huge tanker trucks, each carrying 80 million gallons, are anchored in Texas, Scotland and elsewhere, with nowhere in particular to go.
The world does not need all this oil. The coronavirus pandemic has strangled the world's economies, silencing factories and airlines on the ground, reducing the need for fuel. But Saudi Arabia, the world's largest producer, is mired in a price war with rival Russia and is determined to continue increasing production.
Prices have plummeted.
"For the first time in history, we are looking at the probability that the market will test storage capacity limits in the near future," said Antoine Halff, founding partner of Kayrros, a market research firm. As storage space becomes more difficult to find, prices, which have already fallen more than half this year, could fall further. And companies could be forced to close their wells.
This chaotic mismatch in supply and demand has benefited consumers, who have seen gasoline prices drop.
And it's been a picnic for anyone eager to buy cheap oil, put it somewhere, and wait for a day when it's worth more.
That's where Ernie Barsamian comes in.
While the coronavirus epidemic threatens to destroy parts of the United States' oil industry, Barsamian's business, which finds places to park unwanted fuel, is thriving, at least for now.
"We typically make about two storage deals per day," said Mr. Barsamian, who runs a company in Princeton, New Jersey. Tank Tiger, a nod to the local college mascot. "We have made around 120 in the past few weeks."
Barsamian equates customers as commodity traders or oil refiners who want to store with tank farm owners and others who have places to place it, charging a rate of 1 cent per barrel a month for the latter.
People in the energy industry say they have never seen changes in the speed and magnitude that are occurring due to the coronavirus.
The first major drop in demand occurred in February when China, the world's largest energy consumer, shut down much of its economy in an effort to stabilize the spread of the coronavirus. Now, the slowdown is rolling around the world, with much of Europe and major parts of the United States closing.
Analysts at IHS Markit, a research firm, recently forecast that oil demand could drop as much as 14 million barrels a day, more than China's daily consumption last year, in the second quarter.
The price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has exacerbated the situation. The Saudis are slashing prices and threatening to increase oil production by about 25 percent to 12 million barrels a day, starting in April. The surplus, IHS Markit predicts, could add a tank that destroys a billion barrels or more.
For now, Mr. Barsamian is finding places for it.
Mr. Barsamian, 60, established his business five years ago after retiring from Hess, a medium-sized American oil company, where he also worked in the storage terminal business.
He said the jump in customer calls started on March 8 when the Saudis promised to increase production, rather than reduce production, the usual response to declining demand.
Oil not only needs a place to go, but the state of the oil market has given traders a chance to make money. They are taking advantage of a market where prices in the future are much higher than current levels. For example, a barrel of light and sweet crude from the USA. USA It is priced at around $ 25 a barrel for May, about $ 6 less than in August. Therefore, a trader or oil company can easily make money by buying oil at today's depressed prices, selling it on the futures market, and pocketing the difference minus storage and other costs, a situation known as contango.
Barsamian said the contango had increased interest in storage in Cushing, Oklahoma, where oil is delivered to settle futures contracts for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil. The price of putting a barrel of oil in a tank in Cushing has more than doubled to about 55 cents a month, he said.
Knowing how much oil is stored worldwide is a key measure of "understanding the health of the oil market," said Hillary Stevenson, an analyst at Genscape, a market intelligence firm. But, he warned, “capacity is finite; The safety net is so great. "
Stevenson said the largest storage areas in the United States, such as Cushing, were half full in mid-March, but analysts say the safety net is stretching like never before.
One company, Kpler, uses satellite imagery to calculate how much oil is in ships and on tank farms. During a recent weekend, the company detected 10 million barrels of oil, about 10 percent of the world's daily consumption in normal times, which flows to storage facilities.
"We are in an incredibly oversupplied market right now," said Alexander Booth, head of market analysis at Kpler.
A sign of excess: The volume of oil placed on ships to wait for better days has grown by 25 percent in March. According to Mr. Booth, around 81 loaded tankers, an unusually high number, roam the coasts of the world.
The fact that oil is put on ships, a more expensive proposition than onshore storage, implies that the world is running out of space, at least in some places, Booth said. Chinese buyers, perhaps seeing current prices as a bargain, continue to import at high levels, he said. Booth estimated that three-quarters of a trillion barrels of usable storage capacity remained worldwide, without enough space for the accumulation of supplies that some forecasters predict.
Due to price cuts by Saudi Arabia and other countries, oil companies in the United States are paid less. On Tuesday, Enterprise Products, an Oklahoma company, published prices for various grades of crude that ranged from $ 7.61 per barrel.
Producers are already starting to dial again. Chevron, one of the key operators in the Permian basin, the largest shale field in the United States, forecast Tuesday that its production there would be 20 percent less than previously reported.
Space is running out in western Canada, whose 40 million barrels of storage are now more than three-quarters full, according to Rystad Energy, which estimates that producers should cut production by 11 percent. Jason Kenney, the prime minister of Alberta, has already suggested that production cuts would be required.
Mr. Barsamian still does not see an emergency, although he acknowledges that much of the capacity on key tank farms is probably already reserved.
"I always say the world will never run out of storage," he said, arguing that operators will simply add more tanks if the market incentives are correct. "I've never seen it happen."
This time, however, analysts say, the excess may be off the charts, and new flows planned by Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other producers have yet to hit the markets.
"That oil will simply go from a tank in Saudi Arabia, probably, to someone else's tank or just sit on a ship," Booth said. "It certainly is not necessary."
Clifford Krauss contributed reporting.