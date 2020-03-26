Lots of oil and fewer places to put it

The world is awash in crude oil, and it is slowly running out of places to put it.

Massive, round storage tanks in places like Trieste, Italy and the UAE are filling up. Large caves in Louisiana and Texas that contain the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. USA They are filling up. More than 80 huge tanker trucks, each carrying 80 million gallons, are anchored in Texas, Scotland and elsewhere, with nowhere in particular to go.

%MINIFYHTMLc7bdbabe6e6f5add0c57fb80a374de8b13% %MINIFYHTMLc7bdbabe6e6f5add0c57fb80a374de8b14%

The world does not need all this oil. The coronavirus pandemic has strangled the world's economies, silencing factories and airlines on the ground, reducing the need for fuel. But Saudi Arabia, the world's largest producer, is mired in a price war with rival Russia and is determined to continue increasing production.

%MINIFYHTMLc7bdbabe6e6f5add0c57fb80a374de8b15% %MINIFYHTMLc7bdbabe6e6f5add0c57fb80a374de8b16%

Prices have plummeted.

"For the first time in history, we are looking at the probability that the market will test storage capacity limits in the near future," said Antoine Halff, founding partner of Kayrros, a market research firm. As storage space becomes more difficult to find, prices, which have already fallen more than half this year, could fall further. And companies could be forced to close their wells.

This chaotic mismatch in supply and demand has benefited consumers, who have seen gasoline prices drop.