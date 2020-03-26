Los Angeles man accused of requesting investment for false coronavirus cure – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Los Angeles man is accused of posting videos on social media, fraudulently claiming that he developed a pill that would not only cure, but prevent, the new coronavirus in an attempt to solicit funds from investors.

Federal investigators said Keith Middlebrook, 53, who claims to have homes in Newport Beach, Murrieta and Westwood, promised investors huge profits for an unproven treatment he claimed to have created.

%MINIFYHTMLe7924d9c3cba2467aca8a306dd19e6e711% %MINIFYHTMLe7924d9c3cba2467aca8a306dd19e6e712%

"Not only did I create the cure, but this pill here is prevention," Middlebrook said in a video posted to Instagram.

More than two million people watched Middlebrook's videos on YouTube and Instagram, where authorities said they falsely claimed to have developed a COVID-19 prevention pill and a cure for people who were already infected.

RELATED: Coronavirus: 3 New Deaths in Los Angeles County, CDC Reviewing Lancaster Case

United States Attorney Nic Hanna said via FaceTime that Middlebrook was a cruel swindler who allegedly used fear of the growing pandemic for profit.

"I think it's despicable," said Hanna. "This is the time when all Americans are supposed to unite and help each other, and unfortunately there are some people who see this as an opportunity to lie, cheat and steal and try to take advantage of their neighbors."

Hanna said agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Middlebrook on Wednesday in El Segundo after meeting with an undercover agent posing as a potential investor. Investigators said Middlebrook promised that an initial investment of $ 300,000 would easily generate a return of $ 30 million.

The researchers also said that Middlebrook delivered the pills that he said would prevent people from contracting the coronavirus. It was not immediately clear what was in the pills.

Middlebrook has been charged with a felony fraud attempt, which carries a maximum legal sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

"From a federal law enforcement perspective, this is a very high priority," said Hanna. "We are in force, and we are going to be very aggressive in chasing people who are trying to take advantage of this crisis."

Middlebrook was in federal custody Wednesday night and was scheduled to appear Thursday in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles.