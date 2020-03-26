Los Angeles County Sheriff will go ahead with plan to close gun stores – Up News Info Los Angeles

Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Thursday that he will move forward with efforts to close gun stores in Los Angeles County.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's department had temporarily suspended enforcement efforts to close gun stores during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The order announced Thursday will be effective for all unincorporated counties in Los Angeles County and the 42 cities with which the sheriff's department contracts with law enforcement services.

%MINIFYHTMLfed0ae1af8942d22074306bf2ca9166913% %MINIFYHTMLfed0ae1af8942d22074306bf2ca9166914%

Villanueva said he "would defer to each individual police chief to establish what will be for his city."

%MINIFYHTMLfed0ae1af8942d22074306bf2ca9166915% %MINIFYHTMLfed0ae1af8942d22074306bf2ca9166916%

The city of Los Angeles has already closed all gun stores during the coronavirus emergency. Pasadena and other cities are expected to follow, Villanueva said.

This comes after there was some confusion earlier this week when the sheriff temporarily suspended efforts as the county attorney's office worked to clarify whether gun stores are considered essential businesses under California Governor Gavin Newsom's state order, a sheriff spokesman confirmed to CBS2 on Tuesday night.

This is a breaking news event. Check back for details.