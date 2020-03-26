Los Angeles County Opens Call Center for Businesses and Workers Affected by Coronavirus Closings – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County has established a centralized call center to offer support to business owners and workers affected by the coronavirus emergency.

The call center opened Thursday and offers free one-on-one counseling to those in need.

The Los Angeles County Disaster Relief Center for Workers and Businesses will help businesses determine the applicability of public health orders and access state and federal resources, including recent aid packages, emergency loans, and outreach programs. Shared work, said Joseph M. Nicchitta, director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.

The department will operate the center with the Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.

The help center will also help file unemployment insurance claims, find employment opportunities and use other resources available from the county, Nicchitta said.

The center will be open to answer calls and electronic requests for assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. To communicate, call 833-238-4450 or visit the center's website.

