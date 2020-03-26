Look back on the cutest photos of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella You have a lot to be happy about these days.

Not only is she committed to her love Artem Chigvintsev, but they are expecting their first child together. Thankfully, Total fine Fans will get a front row seat for their love story when season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 2.

"I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone," Nikki noted in a teaser for the new season.

The duo first met when they partnered during season 25 of Dancing with the stars. However, it wasn't until after the retired WWE superstar parted ways with the ex-boyfriend John Cena, that the duo became romantic. And, as the poets say, the rest was history!

In addition to seeing how Nikki and Artem are a couple, fans will witness as they get engaged and learn about their amazing news about babies. But, while we wait for this romantic journey to unfold on the screen, we recommend that you take a closer look at the cutest photos of love birds.