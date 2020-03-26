Home Entertainment Look back on the cutest photos of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Look back on the cutest photos of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

<pre><pre>Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are not rushing into wedding planning
Nikki Bella You have a lot to be happy about these days.

Not only is she committed to her love Artem Chigvintsev, but they are expecting their first child together. Thankfully, Total fine Fans will get a front row seat for their love story when season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 2.

"I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone," Nikki noted in a teaser for the new season.

The duo first met when they partnered during season 25 of Dancing with the stars. However, it wasn't until after the retired WWE superstar parted ways with the ex-boyfriend John Cena, that the duo became romantic. And, as the poets say, the rest was history!

In addition to seeing how Nikki and Artem are a couple, fans will witness as they get engaged and learn about their amazing news about babies. But, while we wait for this romantic journey to unfold on the screen, we recommend that you take a closer look at the cutest photos of love birds.

Now, in the moment you were waiting for, the sweetest photos of Nikki and Artem!

Instagram

The family is first

Nikki and Brie spend quality family time with Brie, Bryan, and Birdie as they socially distance themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Girls barbecue

"Sunset & BBQ Burgers," wrote Nikki in March 2020.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Model behavior

Nikki and Artem model Birdie Bee's new tie-dye shirts.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Pick me up

These two can't keep their hands off! So cute!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

PDA

The WWE star clings to his man as he navigates a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

Lunch appointment

Artem cradles Nikki's growing bump during a PDA-filled lunch date in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Baby on Board!

Shortly after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, Nikki released "Baby daddy,quot; alongside the future father.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Emoji heart

Nikki shared a series of sweet PDA photos with a simple heart emoji.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

RIWE / BACKGRID

First committed excursion

The future husband and wife are seen for the first time since they got engaged while biting at Sweet Butter Kitchen in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Instagram

Instagram

Committed!

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," Bella Twin wrote on Instagram. "I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Instagram

Instagram

Flower power

"It has been an incredible year, fun, loving and with many smiles with you @theartemc,quot;, Total fine star voiced "Excited for what 2020 will bring!"

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Saving the rain forest

Lovebirds attend PUBG Mobile # FIGHT4THEAMAZON event in Avalon Hollywood in December 2019.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Great honor

"Last night was truly amazing … I was honored to be able to attend the Hospices de Beaune Chevalier gala dinner … and even more honored to be recognized. Burgundy will always have a place in my heart! And of course, It always satisfied my palette in an incredible way! Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction Weekend has been the best weekend yet. Much work remains to be done! Thank you @domainesalbertbichot, "Nikki shared.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

All dolled up

The coordinating couple looks stunning in their black tie.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Bye

"Goodbye kisses in one of my favorite places in Paris … @lemeuriceparis,quot;.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Retirement party

"This was my look for my retirement party last week in Phoenix, AZ! @Thebriebella and the @totalbellas team put it together for me and it meant A LOT! (@Justinmaxx you're a rock star! I love you!) Bella Army you, the videos made me cry! I can't wait for everyone to see it in Total Bellas! "Nikki published.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Stealing kisses

Nikki and Artem share a kiss at a store that opens in Scottsdale.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

french kiss

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

French walks

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

South of the border

"Somewhere in Mexico with my Coco #vivamexico,quot;.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Wet and wild

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Together

"I finally came back beautiful of mine, you have no idea how much I missed you," Artem wrote. Too cute!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Sunday snuggles

"The best Sunday with my (monkey)".

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Giving back

"Wow, what a weekend starting with @thevfoundation who raised $ 7 million for cancer research, spending the best time with friends and experiencing Napa to the fullest, plus meeting amazing winemakers who share a love of wine and, Of course, having @thenikkibella by my side made it the best weekend EVER, "Artem shared.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

BG005 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Pick me up

Nikki and Artem drink coffee and newspapers during a morning walk in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

New beginning

Nikki took to Instagram in August 2019 to share a message about her "new beginning,quot; with Artem. "When I start an amazing new journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same," wrote the retired WWE star. "And I am very excited that he is on this journey with me. I am grateful that he shows his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but also for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers."

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, 2019 Teen Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Nikki's Pick

The kissing beauties look adorable as they walk the red carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

LRR / BACKGRID

Shopping therapy

The duo can't get out of hand while shopping with Brie in L.A.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Ryan Miller / Variety

Giving back

The duo attends the 9th annual The Variety Children's Charity Casino and Poker Night at Paramount Studios.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

SplashNews.com

Summer walk

The newly tagged boyfriend and girlfriend are out in July 2019.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

GIO / SAL / BACKGRID

Night out

Nikki and Artem pose in paintings before the Billie Eilish concert on July 11 in Los Angeles.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Kids Choice Sports 2019

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Red carpet couple

Nikki's neon pants are almost As vibrant as her ear-to-ear smile!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Holiday hangs

"Happy 4th of July!" Nikki captioned the last of several adorable IG photos of her and Artem's vacation.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Happy

Artem sweeps Nikki off her feet! "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile and my inner child comes out and plays!" she wrote on Instagram.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram / Nikki Bella

Perfect picture

Nikki and Artem's photo shoot in Lake Tahoe was hotter than the weather on July 4.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Hands off

"10-second hands-free selfie."

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Smooch!

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

BACKGRID

Coffee and kisses

Nikki and Artem exchange kisses while having a bite at the Intelligentsia coffee hot spot in L.A.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

LRR / BACKGRID

I loved it at lunch

Beauties can't hide their love for each other while having a meal at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

Birthday boy

"Happy birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You are special, Mr. Chigvintsev! Your soothing, calm, patient, kind and happy energy and aura are contagious! You really are the most soulful friendly I've met. Thank you for bringing so much sun into my life. Happy birthday my Artem! "Nikki wished her boyfriend in June 2019.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

Bottle Rock Babes

Artem and Nikki enjoy a weekend getaway to the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa, California.

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella

Instagram

Music Fest Lovefest

"In honor of my Khaleesi, forever my Dragon Queen. And I love BottleRock with my A. (Bird nickname)," wrote Nikki.

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Group photo

"Besties and Wine equals a GOOD moment !! #napavalley #bottlerock #winetasting,quot;

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Podcast officer

Artem made his first appearance on the Bellas podcast in May 2019 and the lovebirds did not shy away from talking about their relationship.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Disney date

Nikki and Artem snuggle up to Disney with Brie and Bryan.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

ROME / MEGA

PDA

Nikki kisses Artem's shoulder as they eat lunch together in Studio City, California, in May 2019.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Lovely

The WWE beauty celebrated Cinco de Mayo early with a romantic trip with her man.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Ay ay ay

Do you have a favorite Nikki and Artem moment? Be sure to tell us!

Total fine returns Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m., only on E!

