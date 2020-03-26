Look back on the cutest photos of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella You have a lot to be happy about these days.
Not only is she committed to her love Artem Chigvintsev, but they are expecting their first child together. Thankfully, Total fine Fans will get a front row seat for their love story when season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 2.
"I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone," Nikki noted in a teaser for the new season.
The duo first met when they partnered during season 25 of Dancing with the stars. However, it wasn't until after the retired WWE superstar parted ways with the ex-boyfriend John Cena, that the duo became romantic. And, as the poets say, the rest was history!
In addition to seeing how Nikki and Artem are a couple, fans will witness as they get engaged and learn about their amazing news about babies. But, while we wait for this romantic journey to unfold on the screen, we recommend that you take a closer look at the cutest photos of love birds.
Now, in the moment you were waiting for, the sweetest photos of Nikki and Artem!
The family is first
Nikki and Brie spend quality family time with Brie, Bryan, and Birdie as they socially distance themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Girls barbecue
"Sunset & BBQ Burgers," wrote Nikki in March 2020.
Model behavior
Nikki and Artem model Birdie Bee's new tie-dye shirts.
Pick me up
These two can't keep their hands off! So cute!
Phamous / BACKGRID
PDA
The WWE star clings to his man as he navigates a farmer's market in Studio City.
Phamous / BACKGRID
Lunch appointment
Artem cradles Nikki's growing bump during a PDA-filled lunch date in L.A.
Baby on Board!
Shortly after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, Nikki released "Baby daddy,quot; alongside the future father.
Emoji heart
Nikki shared a series of sweet PDA photos with a simple heart emoji.
RIWE / BACKGRID
First committed excursion
The future husband and wife are seen for the first time since they got engaged while biting at Sweet Butter Kitchen in L.A.
Committed!
"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," Bella Twin wrote on Instagram. "I said yes in France in November! We've been trying to keep it a secret, but we really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"
Flower power
"It has been an incredible year, fun, loving and with many smiles with you @theartemc,quot;, Total fine star voiced "Excited for what 2020 will bring!"
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images
Saving the rain forest
Lovebirds attend PUBG Mobile # FIGHT4THEAMAZON event in Avalon Hollywood in December 2019.
Great honor
"Last night was truly amazing … I was honored to be able to attend the Hospices de Beaune Chevalier gala dinner … and even more honored to be recognized. Burgundy will always have a place in my heart! And of course, It always satisfied my palette in an incredible way! Hospices de Beaune Wine Auction Weekend has been the best weekend yet. Much work remains to be done! Thank you @domainesalbertbichot, "Nikki shared.
All dolled up
The coordinating couple looks stunning in their black tie.
Bye
"Goodbye kisses in one of my favorite places in Paris … @lemeuriceparis,quot;.
Retirement party
"This was my look for my retirement party last week in Phoenix, AZ! @Thebriebella and the @totalbellas team put it together for me and it meant A LOT! (@Justinmaxx you're a rock star! I love you!) Bella Army you, the videos made me cry! I can't wait for everyone to see it in Total Bellas! "Nikki published.
Stealing kisses
Nikki and Artem share a kiss at a store that opens in Scottsdale.
french kiss
French walks
South of the border
"Somewhere in Mexico with my Coco #vivamexico,quot;.
Wet and wild
Together
"I finally came back beautiful of mine, you have no idea how much I missed you," Artem wrote. Too cute!
Sunday snuggles
"The best Sunday with my (monkey)".
Giving back
"Wow, what a weekend starting with @thevfoundation who raised $ 7 million for cancer research, spending the best time with friends and experiencing Napa to the fullest, plus meeting amazing winemakers who share a love of wine and, Of course, having @thenikkibella by my side made it the best weekend EVER, "Artem shared.
BG005 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
Pick me up
Nikki and Artem drink coffee and newspapers during a morning walk in L.A.
New beginning
Nikki took to Instagram in August 2019 to share a message about her "new beginning,quot; with Artem. "When I start an amazing new journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same," wrote the retired WWE star. "And I am very excited that he is on this journey with me. I am grateful that he shows his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but also for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers."
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Nikki's Pick
The kissing beauties look adorable as they walk the red carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.
LRR / BACKGRID
Shopping therapy
The duo can't get out of hand while shopping with Brie in L.A.
Ryan Miller / Variety
Giving back
The duo attends the 9th annual The Variety Children's Charity Casino and Poker Night at Paramount Studios.
SplashNews.com
Summer walk
The newly tagged boyfriend and girlfriend are out in July 2019.
GIO / SAL / BACKGRID
Night out
Nikki and Artem pose in paintings before the Billie Eilish concert on July 11 in Los Angeles.
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Red carpet couple
Nikki's neon pants are almost As vibrant as her ear-to-ear smile!
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Holiday hangs
"Happy 4th of July!" Nikki captioned the last of several adorable IG photos of her and Artem's vacation.
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Happy
Artem sweeps Nikki off her feet! "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile and my inner child comes out and plays!" she wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Nikki Bella
Perfect picture
Nikki and Artem's photo shoot in Lake Tahoe was hotter than the weather on July 4.
Hands off
"10-second hands-free selfie."
Smooch!
BACKGRID
Coffee and kisses
Nikki and Artem exchange kisses while having a bite at the Intelligentsia coffee hot spot in L.A.
LRR / BACKGRID
I loved it at lunch
Beauties can't hide their love for each other while having a meal at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A.
Birthday boy
"Happy birthday to a man who not only makes my face smile, but my heart. You are special, Mr. Chigvintsev! Your soothing, calm, patient, kind and happy energy and aura are contagious! You really are the most soulful friendly I've met. Thank you for bringing so much sun into my life. Happy birthday my Artem! "Nikki wished her boyfriend in June 2019.
Bottle Rock Babes
Artem and Nikki enjoy a weekend getaway to the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa, California.
Music Fest Lovefest
"In honor of my Khaleesi, forever my Dragon Queen. And I love BottleRock with my A. (Bird nickname)," wrote Nikki.
Group photo
"Besties and Wine equals a GOOD moment !! #napavalley #bottlerock #winetasting,quot;
Podcast officer
Artem made his first appearance on the Bellas podcast in May 2019 and the lovebirds did not shy away from talking about their relationship.
Disney date
Nikki and Artem snuggle up to Disney with Brie and Bryan.
ROME / MEGA
PDA
Nikki kisses Artem's shoulder as they eat lunch together in Studio City, California, in May 2019.
Lovely
The WWE beauty celebrated Cinco de Mayo early with a romantic trip with her man.
Ay ay ay
Do you have a favorite Nikki and Artem moment? Be sure to tell us!
Total fine returns Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m., only on E!
