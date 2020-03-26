Home Entertainment Loni Love rejects Tamar Braxton's olive branch: "I just want people to...

Loni Love rejects Tamar Braxton's olive branch: "I just want people to stop lying to me !!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tamar Braxton has extended an olive branch to the ladies of The Real, but it seems that Loni Love agrees perfectly with holding a grudge.

Earlier this week, Tamar Braxton participated in a singing challenge and tagged The Real's co-host, Adrienne Bailon. Bailon accepted the challenge, and everything seems to be fine between the two of them.

Then on Wednesday, Tamar tweeted the following message:

"I feel like it's time to get along with everyone. I don't even have a feeling about the people who hurt me in the past. I'm at the point in my life that if that's your energy that's in you. NOTHING or NOBODY it's going to dim the light that's on me. That's mine. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©