Loni Love rejects Tamar Braxton's olive branch: "I just want people to stop lying to me !!"

Tamar Braxton has extended an olive branch to the ladies of The Real, but it seems that Loni Love agrees perfectly with holding a grudge.

Earlier this week, Tamar Braxton participated in a singing challenge and tagged The Real's co-host, Adrienne Bailon. Bailon accepted the challenge, and everything seems to be fine between the two of them.

Then on Wednesday, Tamar tweeted the following message:

"I feel like it's time to get along with everyone. I don't even have a feeling about the people who hurt me in the past. I'm at the point in my life that if that's your energy that's in you. NOTHING or NOBODY it's going to dim the light that's on me. That's mine. "

But Love, who was accused and Tamar and by her own ex-friend, Cookie Hull, of having taken her out of the show she created, seemed to still be in her feelings.

"I have no problem with anyone … I just want people to stop lying to me … My new book details how hard I have worked to get out of projects and become an Emmy-winning talk show host," he tweeted. , apparently in response to Tamar's message. He also took the opportunity to connect his own book.

Well she tried.