Local increase in the number of deaths; Dream Princess Passengers Destination; Economic relief on the way – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Economic stimulus package

Senate Passes $ 2 Billion Economic Bailout Package, Largest Aid Bill in United States History

WASHINGTON – The Senate approved an unparalleled $ 2.2 trillion economic rescue package management aid for businesses, workers and healthcare systems involved in the coronavirus pandemic. The 883-page measure is the largest financial aid bill in the history of the United States. The unanimous vote comes despite doubts from both sides about whether it goes too far or not enough. It limits the days of difficult negotiations, as Washington faced a national challenge like never before. read more

New deaths, new cases

San Mateo County reports 4 new deaths, including Atria Senior Living Resident

SAN MATEO – San Mateo County health officials announced four new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, including a second resident of Atria Senior Living's Burlingame facility. Five residents of the Burlingame care center have fallen ill with the virus since March 15. Two have died and the other three are still under treatment. On Monday, facility officials released a statement announcing the first death. read more

Two passengers of the Grand Princess die from coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – As the Grand Princess sat in San Francisco Bay on Wednesday, federal authorities released some surprising facts about the fate of the more than 2,000 passengers who left the coronavirus-affected ship when it was unloaded at a dock Safe at the Port of Oakland. According to a statement by Health and Human Services officials to USA Today on Wednesday, two passengers who left the boat died as a result of complications from a coronavirus infection. read more

Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco is closed after 5 employees tested positive

SAN FRANCISCO – Five Laguna Honda staff members in San Francisco tested positive for the new coronavirus, prompting hospital officials to close the facility beginning Wednesday night, according to a published report. Laguna Honda, one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the United States, is a 750-bed facility where the majority of residents are over the age of 65 with serious health problems. read more

3rd Santa Rosa police officer tests positive, 6 under quarantine

SANTA ROSA – Three Santa Rosa police officers tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and six other employees are quarantined, Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro said Tuesday afternoon. One of the three officers who tested positive is a patrol officer who has limited contact with the public while on the job, and another is a patrol officer assigned to a position in the department who has had no contact with the public. Both officers received medical attention and are in stable condition, Navarro said. read more

Stanford Health Expert: Hospitalization figures, non-positive cases, best indicator of COVID-19

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County may have seen its largest increase in a single day in positive COVID-19 cases, but a Bay Area doctor said Wednesday that the number gives a better idea of ​​what is happening. with the pandemic are hospitalizations. "It shouldn't be a cause for alarm, in fact, it's fully expected as we increase the amount of evidence," said Steven Goodman, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Stanford. read more

Alameda County health officials say 20 to 44 years account for a large portion of positive test results

OAKLAND – Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the largest group of people who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus so far were ages 20 to 44. In his weekly report to the board, Pan said that among the first group of COVID-19 cases to be analyzed by county health officials, more than a third are ages 20 to 44. However, Pan said that most of those people have not developed severe symptoms and have not had to be hospitalized. read more

Oakland CHP Officer Tests for Coronavirus

OAKLAND – A California Highway Patrol officer stationed in Oakland has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest Bay Area law enforcement officer diagnosed with the virus, authorities said. CHP officials said there have been two positive tests for agency staff: one in Sacramento and now one in Oakland. read more

25 people with ties to Stanford test positive

STANFORD – At least 25 people linked to Stanford University have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday. The university said one of the cases is a student, who is currently self-insulating on campus. Meanwhile, the other 24 who have tested positive include faculty, staff, students, and postdocs "who reside in a variety of communities in the Bay Area and beyond." read more

SFMTA Transit Positive Employee Testing

SAN FRANCISCO – An employee of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday. According to an SFMTA statement, the employee tested positive Tuesday.

The agency said they responded quickly and coordinated with the city's Department of Public Health. read more

Gate worker at Oakland International Airport tests positive for coronavirus

OAKLAND – A gate agent who recently tested positive for coronavirus at Oakland International Airport, airport officials said Wednesday. Airport officials noted that the agent was not a direct employee of the port of Oakland or the port-owned Oakland airport. The person last worked a shift on Sunday, March 22 at Terminal 2 of the airport, authorities said. The agent also worked at gates 23, 24, 26, and 27 that day. read more

13 elderly and sick immigrants at risk of coronavirus sue ICE for immediate release

SAN FRANCISCO – Thirteen elderly or sick immigrants who are being detained by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service sued the agency in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday, asking for their immediate release because they are at risk of serious illness. or death from the COVID-19 coronavirus. The lawsuit claims that in the overcrowded and allegedly unsanitary conditions at the detention centers in Marysville and Bakersfield, it is impossible to maintain the necessary social distance and hygiene to protect yourself from the virus. read more

Giants announcer Jon Miller awaits coronavirus test results

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Giants radio and television broadcaster Jon Miller revealed on the KNBR's Murph and Mac Show that he and his wife Janine were recently screened for COVID-19. Miller said he was exposed to his son and his son's fiancé in Arizona after they returned from Europe earlier this month. The couple got engaged on the trip. "We have had no symptoms," Miller told KNBR. "It's been several days since we got tested." read more

Second SFPD officer, SVU's business partner, positive test

SAN FRANCISCO – A second San Francisco police officer assigned to the Special Victims Unit tested positive for coronavirus, the SFPD said Wednesday. The individual is the partner of the first officer who tested positive Tuesday. The second officer did not go to work on Monday or Tuesday, but still felt bad. On Wednesday morning, the officer tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at home. read more

Coronavirus closures: schools, parks

Pacifica, Half Moon Bay closed parking lots on the beach

PACIFICA – In an effort to enforce social estrangement, Pacifica and Half Moon Bay officials have announced they will close off parking areas on their popular beaches during the coronavirus shelter in place. Both cities said beach parking lots would be closed and blocked as of Wednesday morning following a surge in visitors over the weekend. read more

8 Bay Area Counties Extend School Closings Through May 1

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials from eight Bay Area counties announced Wednesday that the current school closure due to COVID-19 will run through May 1. The initial announcement focused on Alameda, Contra Costa, Marín, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. "Seven Bay Area county health officials, in collaboration with their six county superintendents of schools, have made a unified regional decision to extend the closure of schools and the dismissal of students from regular school attendance until on May 1, 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible, "reads the joint statement issued by the Santa Clara County Office of Education. read more

East Bay Regional Park officials announce additional closings

OAKLAND – East Bay Regional Park District officials announced additional closings of the park area on Wednesday to address recent overcrowding and public safety issues related to the current coronavirus health emergency. The problems arose over the weekend when a series of park and beach areas in Northern California were overrun by visitors as people sought relief from the open air as a result of the stay-at-home order imposed on residents to curb the COVID-19 spread. read more

Impact on coronavirus medical care

South Bay High School students join grassroots effort to create medical protection shields

CUPERTINO – While the coronavirus outbreak forced them out of the classroom, a group of students from Monta Vista High School in Cupertino joined the grassroots effort to produce the medical protection shields needed by hospital workers on the front line of battle. against the virus The students found designs for the masks online and, using a 3D printer, started a makeshift assembly line to produce the most needed equipment that is in short supply at the moment. read more

BAUER Hockey now produces medical shields to help protect doctors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK – The coronavirus pandemic has affected companies around the world as production halts amid shutdowns and social distancing measures implemented to try to prevent further spread of the disease. On Wednesday, BAUER Hockey, the maker of hockey equipment for much of North America, announced that it will use its manufacturing facilities to begin producing face shields for doctors. read more

State Opens Coronavirus Treatment Operations at Seton Medical Center

DALY CITY – Preparing for a wave of coronavirus patients, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that state operations have begun at Seton Medical Center. The bankrupt hospital has been leased by the state in a plan to rapidly expand the number of hospital beds available to victims suffering from severe symptoms of the virus. The facility can accommodate up to 220 patients. read more

San Francisco Mayor Renews Request for State and Federal Aid for Early Increase in COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – Starting with one death and 178 cases of the new coronavirus in San Francisco as of Wednesday, city leaders are calling for more federal and state funding before an anticipated increase in cases. During a briefing at the city's Emergency Operations Center, Mayor London Breed said that while the city's hospital system was in good shape to deal with current cases, he predicted that could change. read more

Warriors Star Steph Curry to host Coronavirus Social Media Summit with Dr. Anthony Fauci

SAN FRANCISCO – One of basketball's biggest superstars will meet the emerging 79-year-old superstar in the healthcare world. Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry announced that he will host a virtual Q,amp;A on Instagram with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a high-profile member of the Task Force. from the White House on the coronavirus pandemic. . read more

On-site coronavirus shelter presents challenges for disabled people and caregivers

DUBLIN – The shelter-in-place order prevents people with disabilities from getting some of the services they need, especially now that they must stay home without their caregivers. "Very good Peter. Stay safe, wash your hands, ”Maribeth Wilson advised one of her disabled clients. Wilson is with the Mission Hope Day program in Dublin. Now he spends his days calling clients to register and connect with them. read more

Coronavirus And Transport

Santa Clara's VTA reduction service as a coronavirus refuge drastically reduces the number of passengers

SAN JOSE – With passenger numbers abruptly declining amid the new coronavirus pandemic, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced Wednesday that it will reduce service starting next week. Beginning Monday, VTA will reduce light rail service to two-car trains running every 30 minutes, with all bus and light rail trips after 9 p.m. canceled except for route 22, which runs between the Palo Alto and Eastridge transit centers and will continue to operate 24 hours a day. read more

BART to Receive "Critical Lifeline Funding,quot; in $ 2 Billion Federal Aid Plan

OAKLAND – A $ 2 billion federal novel coronavirus stimulus package will include $ 25 billion in aid funds for public transit agencies across the country, an allocation that BART General Manager Bob Powers called "funds,quot; on Wednesday. critics. " The package is the result of a bipartisan agreement that will include an expansion of unemployment benefits, emergency funds for state and local governments, funds for hospitals, a set of grants and loans for small businesses and checks of $ 1,200 awarded to the most americans. The House of Representatives and the Senate are expected to vote on the financial aid package this week. read more

Economic impact of coronavirus

Contra Costa will waive some late payment charges for coronavirus tax payments

MARTINEZ – The Contra Costa County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office reminded homeowners Wednesday, April 10, of the property tax delinquency deadline and said it will cancel late payment penalties and interest for individuals. affected by the new coronavirus. The Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office does not have the authority to extend the deadline, but said it will waive late payment penalties if a taxpayer can document that the outbreak is hampering their ability to pay their property tax on time. . read more

Newsom Announces Mortgage Payment Relief, Increase in Unemployment Funds

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday praised an agreement between the White House and the US Senate. USA About a $ 2 billion emergency package aimed at mitigating the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as announcing a hiatus for Californians facing mortgage payments or foreclosures. Newsom praised California lawmakers for their leadership in negotiating the national aid package, pointing to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, before describing an exemption for mortgage and foreclosure payments that had been negotiated with banks for state homeowners. read more

The municipality of San José proposes a paid and prolonged sick leave

SAN JOSE – The coronavirus pandemic could be generating a necessary benefit for San José workers: prolonged and paid sick leave. An estimated 35% of San Jose workers are not on paid sick leave, with women, blacks and Latinos particularly at risk, according to a memo from the city council. San José Mayor Sam Liccardo says it's a big concern during the coronavirus outbreak. read more

Other major local coronavirus holders

Napa winemaker jailed in college admission scandal before coronavirus

NAPA – A Napa Valley winemaker who was convicted on the college admission plan is out of prison early due to concerns about the coronavirus. According to the Los Angeles Times, Agustin Huneeus Jr. was released two weeks before a judge approved his request, citing "unique health circumstances." Huneeus is serving the rest of his mandate under home confinement. read more

National Guard troops provide much-needed aid at the Bay Area Food Bank

FAIRFIELD – The first deployment of the California National Guard is underway, with a group of soldiers arriving in Fairfield on Wednesday to help with what could become a vital humanitarian mission. Since the shelter-in-place began, the Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank have struggled to get the volunteers the organization needs to operate. But on Wednesday morning, just like in the movies, the cavalry arrived. read more

San Francisco man says 1980s AIDS crisis feels very different from coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area has become one of the coronavirus hot spots, but it is not the first time that doctors have faced a threatening outbreak. In the 1980s, AIDS devastated the gay community, and a man who was there says this time it is very different. In 1981, the Castro was a place of freedom for homosexual people, but then a mysterious illness began to kill young homosexuals. It became known as Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, or AIDS, and for a long time no one understood how it was transmitted. read more

Organizers accused of planning dispute ogue rogue event ’accusations by SF city prosecutor

SAN FRANCISCO – A promoter for the San Francisco party accused by city attorney Dennis Herrera of organizing an illegal event amid the refugee order at the city's COVID-19 location said Wednesday that he canceled the event days ago and He called the situation a misunderstanding. In fact, the promoter claimed that his ability to deal with the situation was hampered by being confined to bed and ill after contracting the coronavirus. read more