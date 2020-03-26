Lions Sign Lineman Aboushi – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLfd3e42ff4efb1cb9b4c4aad54ab1376911% %MINIFYHTMLfd3e42ff4efb1cb9b4c4aad54ab1376912%
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have agreed to strike a deal with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to add depth.
The Lions announced the measure on Tuesday.
Aboushi started two games and was a substitute in another five games last season in Detroit. He started 34 of 49 games in his career, which started as a fifth-round pick with the New York Jets in 2013.
The former Virginia standout also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.
