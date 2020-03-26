Lions Sign Lineman Aboushi – Up News Info Detroit

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have agreed to strike a deal with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to add depth.

The Lions announced the measure on Tuesday.

Aboushi started two games and was a substitute in another five games last season in Detroit. He started 34 of 49 games in his career, which started as a fifth-round pick with the New York Jets in 2013.