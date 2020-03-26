Home Local News Lions Sign Lineman Aboushi – Up News Info Detroit

Lions Sign Lineman Aboushi - CBS Detroit
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have agreed to strike a deal with offensive lineman Oday Aboushi to add depth.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 25: American football player Oday Aboushi attends the UNICEF Kid Power Kick Off presentation on March 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images for UNICEF)

The Lions announced the measure on Tuesday.

Aboushi started two games and was a substitute in another five games last season in Detroit. He started 34 of 49 games in his career, which started as a fifth-round pick with the New York Jets in 2013.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 15: Oday Aboushi # 76 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

The former Virginia standout also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

