Legendary rapper Scarface announces that he tested positive for coronavirus: "This is not false!"

the legendary rapper Scarface is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. During a recent interview with Willie D, a member of her Geto Boys group, Scarface announced that she has been dealing with the highly contagious disease for at least three weeks.

This is what Scarface said about his diagnosis:

“You know, these entire three weeks have been a test, Will. Like it's the craziest shit I've ever done and seen in my life. I've been to the point where I felt like I was going to die, brother. I threw up a lot until it was just hot sauce. Like your gas and the shit in your stomach, your acids. He had no food in his stomach. He was emerging as a gall brother.

He continued, adding:

“You need to convey and convey that message to everyone that this is not false. It started with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed … Three or four days later they told me I was in quarantine. I have to wait until it subsides to see what's going on with my kidneys. "

Scarface explained his health problems with the coronavirus in more detail, stating:

"Then Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, I go to the emergency room. I go in there. I'm dying of cold. They stuck these needles in my arm and started giving me IV. Through my IV, they bring antibiotics through my veins. Through my IV, I couldn't bear it. So they bring me three or four bags a day of that shit. Left. I'm going on Sunday, Monday, I'm leaving on Tuesday. Next Friday, I'm sitting (there) even sicker. So, I stay in (the hospital) until Sunday. They rub my nose trying to find out if I have coronavirus. Come back there next Wednesday, Thursday. Nothing! Last night, they called me to tell me at 11:30 at night that they tested positive for COVID-19. "

