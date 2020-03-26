LeBron James Still Against NBA Games Without Fans | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has reiterated his desire to avoid playing NBA games without viewers if the 2019-20 season resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old had brought the Lakers to the top of the Western Conference standings when the league was suspended on March 12 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the NBA's first player. testing positive for the virus.

"What is the word & # 39; sport & # 39; without & # 39; fanatic & # 39 ;?" James said in the Traveling by road & # 39; podcast, presented by his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

"There is no emotion. There is no crying. There is no joy. There is no round trip. There is no rhyme or reason why you want to hit the road and just dethrone the home team by their fans and vice versa."

Rudy Gobert was the first player in the NBA to test positive for coronavirus.



"That's what also highlights the competitive side of the players knowing that you're going to hit the road in a hostile environment and yes, you're playing against that opponent in front of you, but you really want to kick the fans." (rear) too. "

James expressed concern about NBA players competing against someone who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, and also provided wry answers about how he will handle physical interaction with fans.

The four-time MVP said, "So what happens when a guy who tests positive for the crown and you are on the floor with him and he's a loose ball?"

"I'm not going to bump into anyone for the rest of my life after this (expletive)."

James seemed to take a more serious tone when he discussed the idea that the NBA would go straight to the playoffs before a possible return to action.

"One thing you can't do is go straight to the playoffs," said James.

"Because it debunks the more than 60 games the guys fought for that job."