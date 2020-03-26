LeBron James says there is no excitement or joy in sports without fans

Lakers star LeBron James recently spoke about the challenges the NBA faces amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of them is the possibility of playing behind closed doors.

%MINIFYHTMLe2093cfe3b55d20961a662c2a3e3d44011% %MINIFYHTMLe2093cfe3b55d20961a662c2a3e3d44012%

The NBA, like many sports around the world, has been suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed nearly 24,000 people worldwide. It remains to be seen whether the 2019-20 season will resume; Commissioner Adam Silver is unwilling to provide a return date.

If the campaign is relaunched, the games are likely to take place on empty arenas. James is not eager for that.

GREER: Six things we learned from Steph Curry's questions and answers with Dr. Fauci

"What is the word & # 39; sport & # 39; without & # 39; fanatic & # 39 ;?" James said on the Road Trippin & # 39; Podcast. "There is no emotion. There is no crying. There is no joy. There is no swaying.

"That's what also highlights the competitive side of the players, knowing that you're going to hit the road in a hostile environment and, yes, you're playing against that opponent in front of you, but you really want to kick the fans' ass too.

"So going back to the flat, I'd love to. I'm not going to sit here and say nothing. Like I'm going to go out and go back to the five-to-five floor … but like, we can do that in scrimmages.

"Let's go to each other's practice facilities, turn off a camera, just fight and broadcast live … I don't know how we can imagine a sporting event without fans. It's just that it's a strange dynamic."

There has been talk that the NBA will head straight to the playoffs if the season resumes, but James, whose Lakers lead the Western Conference with a 49-14 record, said: "One thing you can't do is go straight to the playoffs "Because it discredits the more than 60 games that the boys fought for that position."

After a difficult first season in Los Angeles, James returned to his brilliant form and catapulted himself into the mix for a fifth MVP award. When the NBA suspended the league on March 11, James was averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

As such, he's disappointed to miss the pace he felt was building towards the postseason.

"When you've been building six months of conditioning and preparation and then (it's gone), the narration I don't like (is), 'Well, now men rest as much' or, as, ' LeBron, he is 35, he has so many minutes on his body, now he rests a lot, "James said. "It's actually the opposite for me because my body, when we stopped playing, I was wondering, like, 'What the hell are you doing?'

"My body was like, 'Hey man, what the hell is going on? It's March 13, you're getting ready for the playoffs, why are you closing now?' And I was right there folding the corner, like I felt like I was rounding third base, preparing for the postseason. So the rest factor, I think it's a bit (over the top). Especially when you're in full swing. "