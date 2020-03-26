Leaked OnePlus 8 Pro press graphics reveal the phone's final design – BGR

%MINIFYHTML86fe1bcf48726a540023af334a4bf94911% %MINIFYHTML86fe1bcf48726a540023af334a4bf94912%

Leaked official renderings of OnePlus 8 Pro give us a detailed look at the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone.

The design has changed quite dramatically since the OnePlus 7T, as the OnePlus 8 features a piercing selfie camera instead of a teardrop notch and a long, thin rear camera array instead of a circular one.

Previous reports have suggested that OnePlus will hold a launch event to announce the phone on April 15.

Even in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, smartphone leaks continue to appear online every day as if nothing had changed. The latest leak comes from a familiar source, such as Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) has partnered with iGeeksBlog to share what are supposed to be the first official press renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus' upcoming flagship phone has been the subject of many leaks in recent months, including one by Robert Downey Jr., who, in addition to playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, is also a brand ambassador for OnePlus and He starred in this strange advertisement for the Chinese phone seller. But the latest leak is the most comprehensive yet, giving us a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro's final design and specs.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch edge-to-edge AMOLED display with a 16-megapixel selfie camera placed in a hole in the upper left corner of the screen. Moving on to the back of the phone, there will be a four-lens camera with a 48-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, as well as an 8-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel lens that was the leak. identify.

Image source: iGeeksBlog / @ OnLeaks

As for the specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset and support for 5G connectivity. The future phone will also include a 4,510 mAh battery that supports 30W wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging to power other devices. The standard model will ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while a second, more expensive model will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to be the first OnePlus phone to have an IP68 waterproof rating.

OnePlus has yet to announce its first flagship phone of 2020, but various reports have pointed out that April 15 is the likely date for the provider to show the phone for the first time. Not all the specs listed above line up with what we've seen in previous leaks, but if the release date is rumored to be real, we won't have to wait much longer to see exactly what the OnePlus 8 Pro packs and what it looks like. .

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR