LAX Limits Employee Transportation Capacity After CBS2 Investigation – LA / OC's Best, Sports, Weather, Traffic & Best

%MINIFYHTML35fd65126e321aa631341621f9eaceb811% %MINIFYHTML35fd65126e321aa631341621f9eaceb812%

Senate Unanimously Approves $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package Amid Debate on Reopening ScheduleThe Senate on Wednesday approved a $ 2 billion coronavirus stimulus package with a 96-0 vote. The measure will now go to the House. 33 minutes ago

%MINIFYHTML35fd65126e321aa631341621f9eaceb813% %MINIFYHTML35fd65126e321aa631341621f9eaceb814% Rabbit Valley Unified, USC Fall Victim of & # 39; Zoombombing & # 39;The Conejo Valley Unified School District had posted the link to the online Zoom video conference so that anyone in the public could see the board meeting, but they were victims of "Zoombombing." %MINIFYHTML35fd65126e321aa631341621f9eaceb815% %MINIFYHTML35fd65126e321aa631341621f9eaceb816% 50 minutes ago

LAUSD Superintendent Discusses Surprises for Students and Families During Coronavirus PandemicMattel donated toys and art supplies, Baby2Baby donated diapers, wipes, baby food, and blankets, and Local 572 worked overnight to deliver needed items to students and families Wednesday at the 64 Grab & Go Food Centers operated by the district. 1 hour before

Police report fewer crimes amid coronavirus pandemicBoth the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported a decrease in crime following the coronavirus pandemic, although they said they were prepared for a possible influx in some crimes, such as domestic violence or looting, like suspension. Home orders continue. 2 hours ago

Los Angeles County Issues Tighter Self-Isolation Order Amid Growing Coronavirus PandemicDr. Barbara Ferrer, chief of the county's Department of Public Health, said the number of coronavirus cases across the county has exceeded 800 and announced stricter quarantine and isolation rules for people who have the virus or are supposed to are infected. 3 hours ago

Wells Fargo and Other Lenders Approve Mortgage Relief Due to COVID-19Four of the top five national banks have agreed to a 90-day leniency on mortgage payments for those affected by COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. 3 hours ago

Navy moves tanks from Ventura to Inland Empire, Garcetti says National Guard not deployed to Los AngelesVentura County Naval Base at Point Mugu tweeted that the convoy was a routine supply movement to continue supporting the Department of Defense. 3 hours ago

Garth Kemp Weather Forecast (March 25)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast. 3 hours ago

LAX Limits Employee Transportation Capacity After CBS2 InvestigationNew changes are already in effect hours after David Goldstein's report. 3 hours ago

Los Angeles and Long Beach firefighters test positive for coronavirusMultiple firefighters in both the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Long Beach Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19. 5 hours ago

Only 9: LAUSD, Mattel, Baby2Baby and Teamsters work together to support families during the coronavirus pandemicMattel, Baby2Baby and Teamsters Local 572 met on Wednesday to support students and families in the Los Angeles Unified School District during the coronavirus pandemic. 5 hours ago

OC Nurse sets up the facial mask assembly lineA local nurse is using vinyl to make face shields for front-line healthcare workers. 5 hours ago

LA closes popular Runyon canyon in Hollywood Hills to stop spread of coronavirusAdd the popular Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills to the list of trails that are closing in Los Angeles County due to large crowds in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. 5 hours ago

SpaceX reportedly manufactures hand and mask disinfectant to donate during the coronavirus crisisSpaceX employees are reportedly making face shields and hand sanitizers to donate during the global coronavirus pandemic. According to an internal memo obtained by CNBC, Elon Musk's aerospace company built 75 face shields over the weekend and delivered them to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Katie Johnston reports. 7 hours ago

Coronavirus: taking advantage of retirement fundsMany are looking at their 401ks and other investments as they face an uncertain financial future due to COVID-19. 7 hours ago

8 Long Beach firefighters test positive for coronavirus, citywide number of cases rises to 41Long Beach officials reported that eight of the city's firefighters tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 41. Katie Johnston reports. 7 hours ago

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne recovers after testing positive for COVID-19Singer / songwriter Jackson Browne has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Browne, 71, told Rolling Stone magazine on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home. Katie Johnston reports. 9 hours ago

Danielle Gersh Weather Forecast (March 25)A maximum of 62 for the beaches and 61 for the valleys on Wednesday. 9 hours ago

Coronavirus: LA closes popular Runyon Canyon in Hollywood HillsAdd the popular Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills to the list of trails that are closing in Los Angeles County due to large crowds in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. 10 hours ago

Selenis and Marizol Levya on the new book "My Sister,quot; and Orange Is The New BlackThe sisters talk to Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith about their new book, Selenis' relationship with her transgender sister, her performance on Orange Is The New Black, and LGBTQ representation on television. 13 hours ago

Outbreak concerns cause internet slowdownJessica Naziri of TechSesh.co discusses potential Internet problems with all online users added during the pandemic. 14 hours ago

Amazon worker in Moreno Valley tests positive for COVID-19A worker at an Amazon distribution center in Moreno Valley, Riverside County, tested positive for coronavirus. 14 hours ago

State, Los Angeles leaders reject the idea of ​​& # 39; Open By Easter & # 39; from the Trump administrationMayor Eric Garcetti, in a not-so-subtle response to President Donald Trump, said the city will not revoke measures to stop the spread of the disease until it is safe. 14 hours ago