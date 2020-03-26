LAX employees huddled on mandatory transports despite social distance orders: news, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

LAFD Makes Changes to Keep Firefighters and Paramedics Safe During Coronavirus PandemicFirefighters / paramedics are the first to respond in the coronavirus pandemic, and the Los Angeles Fire Department is taking extra precautions to keep its personnel safe. 3 hours ago

%MINIFYHTMLed3838e33490ef7366cec6684384753f11% %MINIFYHTMLed3838e33490ef7366cec6684384753f12% Evelyn Taft Weather Forecast (March 25)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast. 4 hours ago

Worsening coronavirus pandemic creating financial difficulties for California residentsGovernor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday that more than a million California residents applied for unemployment in the past two weeks in the wake of the worsening coronavirus pandemic, and several SoCal residents wonder how long they will have to fight. 4 hours ago

Parents of students with special needs facing unique challenges with schools out due to the coronavirus pandemicJenny Hontz, who works for the parent advocacy organization Speak UP, said LAUSD was not doing enough to support parents of children with special needs. 4 hours ago

Riverside County Opens 2 Temporary Hospitals, Driving Tests IncreaseA temporary hospital will soon be established at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the county said Tuesday. 4 hours ago

San Bernardino County Announces Driving Tests After Second Coronavirus-Related DeathOn Wednesday night, San Bernardino County announced that it would begin testing for the new coronavirus on Friday. 4 hours ago

LA Crescenta couple find relief in Governor Newsom's mortgage relief during coronavirus pandemicA La Crescenta couple breathed a sigh of relief after Governor Gavin Newsom announced an agreement with several mortgage lenders to help keep people in their homes despite the loss of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 5 hours ago

A tougher isolation order from Los Angeles County could affect friends, family members of people diagnosed with COVID-19Dr. Barbara Ferrer, chief of the county's Department of Public Health, said the number of coronavirus cases across the county has exceeded 800 and announced stricter quarantine and isolation rules for people who have the virus or are supposed to are infected. 5 hours ago

LA man accused of seeking investment to cure fake coronavirusA Los Angeles man is accused of posting videos on social media, fraudulently claiming that he developed a pill that would not only cure, but prevent, the new coronavirus in an attempt to solicit funds from investors. 5 hours ago

Senate Unanimously Approves $ 2 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package Amid Debate on Reopening ScheduleThe Senate on Wednesday approved a $ 2 billion coronavirus stimulus package with a 96-0 vote. The measure will now go to the House. 6 hours ago

Rabbit Valley Unified, USC Fall Victim of & # 39; Zoombombing & # 39;The Conejo Valley Unified School District had posted the link to the online Zoom video conference so that anyone in the public could see the board meeting, but they were victims of "Zoombombing." 6 hours ago

LAUSD Superintendent Discusses Surprises for Students and Families During Coronavirus PandemicMattel donated toys and art supplies, Baby2Baby donated diapers, wipes, baby food, and blankets, and Local 572 worked overnight to deliver needed items to students and families Wednesday at the 64 Grab & Go Food Centers operated by the district. 6 hours ago

Police report fewer crimes amid coronavirus pandemicBoth the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported a decrease in crime following the coronavirus pandemic, although they said they were prepared for a possible influx in some crimes, such as domestic violence or looting, like suspension. Home orders continue. 7 hours ago

Los Angeles County Issues Tighter Self-Isolation Order Amid Growing Coronavirus PandemicDr. Barbara Ferrer, chief of the county's Department of Public Health, said the number of coronavirus cases across the county has exceeded 800 and announced stricter quarantine and isolation rules for people who have the virus or are supposed to are infected. 8 hours ago

Wells Fargo and Other Lenders Approve Mortgage Relief Due to COVID-19Four of the top five national banks have agreed to a 90-day leniency on mortgage payments for those affected by COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. 8 hours ago

Navy moves tanks from Ventura to Inland Empire, Garcetti says National Guard not deployed to Los AngelesVentura County Naval Base at Point Mugu tweeted that the convoy was a routine supply movement to continue supporting the Department of Defense. 9 hours ago

Garth Kemp Weather Forecast (March 25)Garth Kemp takes a look at tonight's weather forecast. 9 hours ago

LAX Limits Employee Transportation Capacity After CBS2 InvestigationNew changes are already in effect hours after David Goldstein's report. 9 hours ago

Los Angeles and Long Beach firefighters test positive for coronavirusMultiple firefighters in both the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Long Beach Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19. 10 hours ago

Only 9: LAUSD, Mattel, Baby2Baby and Teamsters work together to support families during the coronavirus pandemicMattel, Baby2Baby and Teamsters Local 572 met on Wednesday to support students and families in the Los Angeles Unified School District during the coronavirus pandemic. 10 hours ago

OC Nurse sets up the facial mask assembly lineA local nurse is using vinyl to make face shields for front-line healthcare workers. 11 hours ago

LA closes popular Runyon canyon in Hollywood Hills to stop spread of coronavirusAdd the popular Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills to the list of trails that are closing in Los Angeles County due to large crowds in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. 11 hours ago

SpaceX reportedly manufactures hand and mask disinfectant to donate during the coronavirus crisisSpaceX employees are reportedly making face shields and hand sanitizers to donate during the global coronavirus pandemic. According to an internal memo obtained by CNBC, Elon Musk's aerospace company built 75 face shields over the weekend and delivered them to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Katie Johnston reports. 12 hours ago