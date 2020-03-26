Laura Prepon explains why she stops blaming the mother for teaching her bulimia

Instagram

The & # 39; Orange is the New Black & # 39; actress, who talks about her eating disorder in the new book & # 39; You and I, as Mothers & # 39 ;, admits she doesn't know how much time she has left with her mother.

Laura Prepon He has stopped blaming his mother for his teenage bulimia battle, because he wants to spend quality time with her while fighting Alzheimer's disease.

The "Orange is the new black"star shares her thoughts on motherhood and life in general in her new book," You & I, as Mothers, "in which she talks about an eating disorder, which her mother encouraged.

"My mother taught me bulimia," Prepon told People in a recent interview. "It started when I was 15 years old and lasted until I was 20 years old."

Prepon explains that the problem started when the head of a modeling agency told him to lose 25 pounds (11.3 kilograms).

"My mother started weighing me every morning and taking my measurements," said the actress.

"I always considered myself a strong and confident woman, but she became a compulsion that would totally weaken me."

Laura understands that her mother was trying to "help" her, but does not plan to follow her example.

However, Prepon does not want to dwell on his mother's mistakes after learning that she is battling Alzheimer's that steals her memory.

"I don't want to get mad at her, especially now, because I don't know how much time we have left," added the star. "I want those moments when she is present to be good."

The actress recently became a mother for the second time after welcoming her first daughter, daughter Ella, in 2017 with the actor's husband. Ben Foster.