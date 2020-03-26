Laura Bell Bundy turned to Chinese medicine before testing positive for coronavirus

WENN / Sheri Determan

During an Instagram video chat with fans, the former actress from & # 39; Anger Management & # 39; reveals that her husband also began to show symptoms, but his son did not.

Actress Laura Bell Bundy has joined the growing list of stars that have contracted COVID-19.

The Broadway favorite and 38-year-old TV star spoke about her battles with the coronavirus during an Instagram video chat with fans on Wednesday (March 25), urging her followers to "please stay home and take care of yourself "

"Hi guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 … Don't be alarmed. I'm fine," said Laura. "I am taking everything easy. I am taking all the nutritional supplements recommended by my doctor and I have also been taking herbs for a while. What I wanted to do is explain some of the symptoms that I have … I think they are minor because I have been taking care. "

The actress explained that she has been in quarantine since March 12 after suffering from a headache and sore throat and immediately turned to an acupuncturist and Chinese medicine doctor for help and advice.

"A few days after that I had what I can only explain as tightness in my chest and shortness of breath," he added.

He was tested on March 19 and found that he had contracted the life-threatening bug on Monday after a symptom-free weekend.

"In fact, I thought he was delusional by thinking he had this," he continued, attributing his problems to allergies or acid reflux.

Laura also revealed that her husband began to show symptoms, but her son did not.

He then chatted with fans and fans online and detailed what herbs and medications he's taking to fight the virus.

