Latest "Call of the Wild" and "Downhill" Movies Receive First Digital Releases – Deadline

20th Century Studios " The call of nature and Searchlight Pictures " Downhill It will be available in digital format starting Friday in the United States, Disney said.

Both films hit theaters in February, just before the global coronavirus outbreak, and like other studio movies, home theater windows will now be shortened, as most theaters close during the pandemic. Most exhibitors around the world appear to be closed for the next two months.

Disney took their Pixar movie Ahead, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Y Frozen 2 it came out early, while Universal has done the same for its launch fee, which includes The invisible man, the hunt and Focus Features & # 39; Emma; Paramount with Sonic the Hedgehog; and Warner Bros with Birds of prey Y The way back. Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company are based on faith I still believe It will be available in homes starting Friday.

The theatrical window to the house is typically 90 days, and titles that don't obey that timeline are generally not reserved by national circuits like AMC, Cinemark, and Regal, which are now closed.

The call of nature, the live action / CG adaptation of the Jack London Yukon adventure story starring Harrison Ford and his dog Buck, opened on February 21 at $ 24.8 million at the United States box office and grossed $ 107.6M across the board. the world. It will be available digitally and on Movies Anywhere starting tomorrow for $ 14.99.

Downhill, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell and opened in theaters on February 14 for $ 4.6 million, at a global cost of $ 8.9 million. It will be available Friday for $ 9.99.