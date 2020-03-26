Lala Kent doubles up on alleged James Kennedy hitches with Logan Noh

James Kennedy's close friendship with Logan Noh was halted when rumors spread that they were connected. Lala Kent brought the rumors back to light during a conversation with Raquel Leviss in the Tuesday episode of the Vanderpump Rules.

After James finally makes the decision to get sober and attends his first AA meeting, his girlfriend Raquel and BFF Lala get together over and over again to appease their enmity.

Kent apologizes to Leviss, but the two spark another discussion at Tom Sandoval's party when he tries to tell Raquel that Logan saw James drinking at a mutual friend's party.

Rather than focus on the problem that Kennedy may have broken her sobriety, Raquel is offended by Lala and Logan's burgeoning relationship.

The aspiring actress then mentions that Noh is really a good friend because he lied for the sake of James and Raquel's relationship by saying that he and James were just friends and that they made up rumors that they were more than that because he was jealous.

The new SURver insists that Logan is lying and Lala responds that she has witnessed their inappropriate relationship first hand.

‘I mean, I know it's not made up. I've been there when the deals have been, like, "Give me a good blowjob if I win, and you have to do this if I win."

Raquel left angrily.

This is not the first witness who claimed that James and Logan were more than just friends.

VPR alum Faith Stowers spilled tea when rumors first came to light.

Faith told Radar Online that she, James, Logan, and Raquel used to frequent the WEHO The Abbey access point. She described Kennedy and Noh's friendship as hot and cold because one minute they would be arguing and the next they would be kissing.

Ad

As for why Raquel would turn a blind eye to her boyfriend's infidelity: Several cast members have admitted that they believe she is in it for fame.



Post views:

0 0