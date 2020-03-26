LAFD Firefighters Recover After Positive Coronavirus Test, Department Takes Additional Precautions – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are recovering Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange, nearly 80 people from LAFD have been tested for coronaviruses as of last week.

Only firefighters who "had consistent symptoms,quot; with COVID-19 were evaluated, Prange said.

%MINIFYHTMLea6722765743f5dcbe7f84867d47d2d311% %MINIFYHTMLea6722765743f5dcbe7f84867d47d2d312%

The two positive firefighters are currently at home recovering.

LAFD Captain Erik Scott says COVID-19 is affecting how the department responds to emergency calls.

"If a COVID-19 patient is suspected, that 911 dispatcher will notify the member arriving on the scene by ambulance or fire truck to put on additional personal equipment to make sure they are safe," Scott said.

Once firefighters are dispatched, Scott says they will take additional steps to protect themselves and patients.

"We will use a 'one in, one out' rule," he explained. "What that means is that a firefighter will be indoors near that patient talking to them and asking them questions and getting a history, doing it from 6 feet away."