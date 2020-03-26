LA Hospitality Company Delivers Care Packages to Hundreds of Employees Without Permission – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles-based hospitality company SBE is providing care packages to hundreds of employees who have been suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic that has forced mass layoffs across the industry.

SBE, which manages dozens of luxury hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs in the US The US, including the popular restaurant chains Umami Burger and Katsuya, has put together 700 care packages containing food and toiletries for its workers.

Employees in Los Angeles can pick up packages in drive-up format at Hyde Sunset Kitchen and Cocktails in West Hollywood.

A GoFundMe page to help pay for packages has raised over $ 106,000.

"It's a collective approach, we started a GoFundMe page last week, we've already spent $ 100,000, where our clients are helping our employees," SBE CEO Sam Nazarian told CBS2 on Wednesday.

The Labor Department announced Thursday that it received nearly 3.3 million new jobless claims last week, the most in its history.