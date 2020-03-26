Kylie Jenner recalls bleeding from the mouth during hospitalization

Kylie Jenner it has reminded her of the sickest she has ever been.
Fans may recall that the makeup mogul had to miss the launch of his makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing at her Balmain show in Paris last September because she was sick.
"Hi guys! So, as you know, I was preparing to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collaboration with Olivier. Unfortunately, I am really sick and unable traveling, "wrote Jenner. on a note to fans at the moment. "I am heartbroken at losing this show, but I know that my amazing team and my friends who are in town for the event will help me be there in spirit."
A representative of the reality star confirmed to E! The news that she was in the hospital, but was well under the doctor's attention.
Now, six months later and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans are about to relive that moment in Jenner's life as, according to new descriptions of the first two episodes of Season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians, your illness and the resulting cancellation will be a focus.
However, while fans were speculating on Instagram about the coronavirus, Stormi WebsterMom cleared her symptoms.
"For those who wonder if I never had flu-like symptoms! I had a horrible strep and staph infection in my throat (bleeding from my mouth and all) it was the most serious illness I have ever had," she said in a fan account, which posted about the upcoming episodes.
Amy Sussman / Shutterstock
Meanwhile, the star made a significant contribution to relief efforts in the global fight against coronavirus by donating $ 1 million to purchase protective equipment for health workers.
"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude," said his doctor. Thaïs Aliabadi, he wrote on Instagram. "I asked the Universe to collect protective masks for our brave health workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel, donated $ 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other Protective gear that we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as many masks in hospitals are disappearing before reaching the faces of our frontline heroes. I have never felt so blessed to be a doctor as helping our brave workers. from the emergency room and ICU feel as rewarding as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place. I love you very much. Thank you X a million … "
keeping up with the Kardashians return tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLda96fa71450e660054bf3738bafc28c517%%MINIFYHTMLda96fa71450e660054bf3738bafc28c518%