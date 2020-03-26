Kylie Jenner recalls bleeding from the mouth during hospitalization

Kylie Jenner it has reminded her of the sickest she has ever been.

Fans may recall that the makeup mogul had to miss the launch of his makeup collaboration with Olivier Rousteing at her Balmain show in Paris last September because she was sick.

"Hi guys! So, as you know, I was preparing to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collaboration with Olivier. Unfortunately, I am really sick and unable traveling, "wrote Jenner. on a note to fans at the moment. "I am heartbroken at losing this show, but I know that my amazing team and my friends who are in town for the event will help me be there in spirit."

A representative of the reality star confirmed to E! The news that she was in the hospital, but was well under the doctor's attention.

Now, six months later and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans are about to relive that moment in Jenner's life as, according to new descriptions of the first two episodes of Season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians, your illness and the resulting cancellation will be a focus.

However, while fans were speculating on Instagram about the coronavirus, Stormi WebsterMom cleared her symptoms.