Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves in the revealing Guizio swimsuit

Kylie Jenner, like many across the country, would like to be somewhere other than in isolation or quarantine. In Kylie Jenner's most recent Instagram photo, she shared photos of herself wearing a Danielle Guizio bikini, with her 167 million Instagram followers. In the photo, Kylie was seen sitting in a wooden chair that stood at the edge of the water as the tide rose and fell. The ocean water was a mix of turquoise and sea green with white foam. It was a perfect sunny day with clouds spread across the sky. Kylie Jenner closed her eyes and leaned her face toward the sun.

Kylie shared two photos of her wearing the bikini and demand for the swimsuit skyrocketed. Bikini tops and bottoms are sold separately and are from Guizio. Guizio is a creation of Danielle Guizio and the swimsuit is the Amorini. Unsurprisingly, bikini demand skyrocketed after Kylie uploaded photos of herself wearing the outfit.

The Guizio Amorini bikini top costs about $ 92 and the bottom costs around $ 86. You can see the full swimsuit in the photos Kylie Jenner shared on her Instagram account in the image slideshow below .

Kylie Jenner teams up with her other family members to remain under self-isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It is evident that all Kardashians and Jenners are not used to being in the house for an extended period of time and their social media platforms reveal this. Kylie has donated $ 1 million to help healthcare workers obtain protective equipment, including the masks they need.

Kylie has also used her public platform to try to reach America's youth and encourage them to isolate themselves. Many young people feel that they are invincible and that they have not taken the threat and dangers of the coronavirus seriously. Even if someone has antibodies or a strong immune system and will not succumb to the deadly impact of Coronavirus, they can pass the disease on to others who are vulnerable.

While many may relate to Kylie Jenner's loneliness and yearning for fun, it's easy to see that Kylie Jenner is doing the right thing by practicing social distancing and encouraging others to do so as well.



