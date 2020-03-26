KUWK: Rob Kardashian responds after Blac Chyna accuses him of neglecting his daughter's dream leading to "first degree burns,quot; while in his care!

%MINIFYHTMLe8533ea9b9b2e5b79461bfd694b68c3011% %MINIFYHTMLe8533ea9b9b2e5b79461bfd694b68c3012%

Blac Chyna has accused his ex of being a bad father and of not taking proper care of his daughter Dream while at home, but now Rob Kardashian is applauding! Obviously, Kardashian's only son disagrees with the claims against him, so he responded quickly, insisting that Dream is and always has been his top priority.

Rob's approach to the allegations was through his attorney, Marty Singer, who issued an official statement through HollywoodLife saying: “ It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to miscommunicate the situation and has wasted valuable public resources. calling first responders in an attempt to smear Rob's name in response to the ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of her daughter.

As some fans may know, this occurs after Chyna went ahead and alerted the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services to the "first degree burn,quot; of her daughter and Rob, Dream, who suffered during her time with her father at home.

This was confirmed by Chyna's own legal representative, Lynne Ciani through the same media.

The lawyer explained that the burn occurred late last month and that Dream even needed medical attention as a result, something the concerned mother made sure to get.

But that was not the end, since, apparently, a second burn also occurred, this time from a hot light bulb while the girl was with her babysitter.

This was revealed to Chyna by the babysitter via text message that she later sent her.

"Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream's second burn occurred at her home," says Chyna's attorney.

But Rob's lawyer insists that his client's number one priority is his daughter: ‘Above all, Dream's health, safety and well-being is and has always been Rob's top priority. Rob's current babysitter for the past 2 years has a high-risk pregnancy and is in the process of quitting his job. Sadly, Dream had two accidents in the past month while with this babysitter. Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed. "



