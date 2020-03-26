KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She Deleted Son Mason's Instagram Account After Talking About Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Marital Status

Mason Disick made his debut on social media when he decided it was okay to spread private information about his family on his new platform. However, not long after he spoke about his aunt Kylie Jenner and their baby, Travis Scott's marital status, his Instagram account was deleted by his mother, Kourtney Kardashian!

The Kardashian-Jenners are members of social media royalty and they really make the most of it as part of their career on real television.

However, that doesn't mean they'd be okay with a clan boy joining the online world from the age of 10, which is Mason's age.

With that said, Kourtney Kardashian revealed the reason why she deleted her older son's IG account, which turned out to be the fact that he went ahead and started one without even asking for permission!

But Kourt is not ready for her 10-year-old son to join the world of social media so soon.

So after making a brief debut and causing quite a stir with his video about Kylie and Travis, the would-be young influencer was shut down by his mother.

Mason's account disappeared after he launched to respond, among other things, to rumors about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Also in a live IG session, her mother spoke to Poosh's co-worker Sarah Howard about what happened to her account and why.

"She started an Instagram like yesterday and didn't ask us," she said.

Kourt made it clear that the boy is even too young for a phone as far as she is concerned, which is why he doesn't have one yet.

‘You have an iPad … and a computer for your school. Anyway, I deleted it because Scott and I just felt like I was 10 years old. I feel like there is an age limit with Instagram … I think it's 13. I think on Instagram what really worries me about kids are the comments. People can be so bad, "said the concerned mother.



