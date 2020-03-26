Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts to healthcare workers

Things can be quite stressful these days, but many companies are doing what they can to reward those who are making sacrifices for the well-being of all of us. Krispy Kreme recently announced that she plans to give away free donuts to all healthcare workers as they continue to sacrifice their own health to make sure Americans are being tested and treated for the coronavirus.

@ CBS46 reports, Krispy Kreme has just announced a sweet new deal for all healthcare workers across the country. Starting March 30th (and every Monday) all health workers will be able to receive free donuts until May 11th. To get a dozen original Krispy Kreme Original Icing, healthcare workers can go to a local drive-in movie theater and simply show off their employee credential.

The popular company says it's the least that can be done to show continued appreciation for all the men and women who are currently on the front lines of serving Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Krispy Kreme said this about the new promotion in a statement:

"Like everyone in these times, we are anxious. We were concerned. We are all in this together, too. Thank you, healthcare workers and all who support you, including our Krispy Kremers, who personally commit every day to share the joy. "

However, that's not all, as non-healthcare workers also have a new deal to look forward to. Starting March 28th And running every Saturday, Krispy Kreme will add a dozen original Glazed to every order that includes a dozen at full price.

Roommates, what do you think about this?