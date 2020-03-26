Kodak Black, imprisoned, finds the moment to shoot Zendaya: "Me and Bae,quot;

%MINIFYHTML71511af6ca622b9ee252ccd337925c8711% %MINIFYHTML71511af6ca622b9ee252ccd337925c8712%

Roommates, apparently the rules of recreation and free time have changed within the prison system because Kodak Black has been very active on social media lately. She recently jumped on Instagram to profess her love and shot her shot at Zendaya, with mixed reviews.

If you recall, Kodak Black has been staring at Zendaya for a minute. On Valentine's Day, Florida native Kodak wrote a poem for Zendaya that included a wish that she find time to visit him in jail.

At that time, many fans were surprised because the romantic gesture seemed to come out of nowhere; However, we now know that it was only the beginning of his feelings for her, even though the two did not know each other at all.

Kodak commented below the photo of Zendaya and Lupita Nyong’o as part of their current beauty partnership with international beauty brand Lancôme. He wrote a short sweet message that said, "Me and Bae."

Like her first gesture of affection, Zendaya has not responded to Kodak's advances, but that probably won't stop her from continuously firing her shot as she remains behind bars until at least 2022.

This is the second time in recent weeks that it has caused a stir on social networks, since earlier this month he called fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion for having attributed the phrase "driving the boat,quot;, which is said to have originated.

Roommates, what do you think about this?