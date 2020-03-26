Kim Kardashian says she loves Tristan Thompson like a brother

There's nothing but love between Kim KardashianY Tristan Thompson.
Yes, Kim and the basketball star have had a fight in the past, but the owner of Skims is choosing to put aside her personal feelings for the sake of her sister. Khloe Kardashian and niece True thompson.
Kim showed her maturity at the season 18 premiere of keeping up with the Kardashians meeting with her sister's ex-ex, who cheated on her with Kylie Jennerex-BFF Jordyn Woods. Tristan met Kim, her friends Simon Huck La La Winnie Harlow Y Jonathan Cheban, to his dismay. "Tristan is True's father," he explains to the table. "So regardless of what it is, it's connected for life, we can't change that."
And, to the surprise of many on social media, his dinner went well. Kim tweeted during the finale, "I actually LOVE Tristan now as a FR brother! We come together and fully work on our problems and we love him."
Tristan himself has not been tweeting, but Khloe told her fans that she was watching the premiere with her, which caused some slightly awkward moments.
"I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and now he's watching what they say when he's not around lol AWKWARD !!" she teased.
And even though Kim said her dinner with Tristan was calm and informal, Khloe asks that they differ. She tweeted that even though she wasn't there, she still felt "tense,quot; just watching how everything played out!
Still, Khloe insists that she and the professional basketball player can look beyond the drama to focus on what's most important. She says doing it is "difficult,quot; but considers the end result of parenting together to be "very rewarding."
"Let me applaud all the healthy coparentings out there," he said. praise.
