Kim Kardashian says she loves Tristan Thompson like a brother

There's nothing but love between Kim KardashianY Tristan Thompson.

Yes, Kim and the basketball star have had a fight in the past, but the owner of Skims is choosing to put aside her personal feelings for the sake of her sister. Khloe Kardashian and niece True thompson.

Kim showed her maturity at the season 18 premiere of keeping up with the Kardashians meeting with her sister's ex-ex, who cheated on her with Kylie Jennerex-BFF Jordyn Woods. Tristan met Kim, her friends Simon Huck La La Winnie Harlow Y Jonathan Cheban, to his dismay. "Tristan is True's father," he explains to the table. "So regardless of what it is, it's connected for life, we can't change that."

And, to the surprise of many on social media, his dinner went well. Kim tweeted during the finale, "I actually LOVE Tristan now as a FR brother! We come together and fully work on our problems and we love him."