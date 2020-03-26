Keyshia Cole shows off her unexpected talent in a new photo to the delight of her boyfriend, Niko ‘Khale’ Hale, while in quarantine

Despite the fact that Keyshia Cole and Niko "Khale,quot; Hale are currently confined to their home in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic crisis, the famous singer and her boyfriend still find ways to keep busy and have fun together.

The 38-year-old musician updated his Instagram profile with a new story on Sunday, where he showed off his hidden talent as a stylist.

The "I Remember,quot; artist updated her Instagram page with a photo of her first client, who turned out to be her partner.

Instantly, 24-year-old Hale can be seen sporting multiple neat braids, which were allegedly made by the singer herself, while captioning the photo with the words, "Braids made by me … # in quarantine."

Cole shared another photo of his younger man, holding a pacifier in his mouth.

It seems that the couple was already bored with isolation, because in the title, Cole wrote that they were passing the time and they concluded with a sad emoji.

Cole made headlines recently when she and Hale celebrated their son Daniel Gibson Jr.'s 10th birthday in the company of his ex-partner Daniel "Booby,quot; Gibson, and thus proved that co-parenting was an option. totally possible for them.

Cole and Gibson's relationship ended in 2017, but they are still legally married, as they have not yet gone through the divorce process.

Since their separation, Cole moved in with Hale and welcomed a baby, Tobias Khale, in August 2019, while Gibson found a new love in front of his current girlfriend, Sinfony Rosales.

One fan said, "LOVE, it's a beautiful feeling, and they're both definitely showing it. I wish I had a good relationship like the one they have, but I don't have it anymore. 😞💔💏"

Another commenter said: "Damn handsome is fine bien 🔥😍 wink at someone who thinks he is special 🤣 I am from LA (the neighborhood), not Hollywood and I can tell you that we do not do that hahaha I will hook your hair Fa fa free just for the fact that I really fuck with Keesh! 🥰 I love something about her. 😩 "

This sponsor shared: "cute couple stay strong forever God bless you 😍🙏🙏".

