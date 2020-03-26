Kenyon Martin Jr Declares for the NBA 2020 Draft | NBA News

Kenyon Martin Jr, whose father was a former No. 1 pick who enjoyed a 15-year NBA career, declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-7-inch Martin Martin played for the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida this season. He initially got engaged to Vanderbilt before deciding to play in high school.

"There was a lot of hatred and doubts about my trip, but I feel like I did my best and now is the time to take the next step, which is to testify for the NBA 2020 Draft," Martin wrote on Instagram.

"It has been a dream of mine for life and I will continue working day by day to demonstrate to myself and everyone that this is where I belong."

Kenyon Martin Sr was the No. 1 overall pick in Draft 2000, and averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 15 NBA seasons. He played for the New Jersey Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Image:

Obi Toppin in action for the Dayton Flyers



Dayton's Obi Toppin is heading to the NBA after leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record and third place as a red-shirt sophomore.

Toppin tweeted his decision Wednesday, a day after he was honored as The Associated Press' College College Basketball Player of the Year.

Toppin led the way in one of Dayton's best seasons. He averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds and scored each game with a variety of kills.

The 6-foot-9-inch forward was a unanimous choice for the AP All-America first team. He defeated Luke Garza of Iowa for Player of the Year honors.

Toppin shot 63 percent from the field, with his signature kills that caught his national attention. He also shot 39 percent from beyond the arc, showing a full game that will likely make him a possible first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

The Flyers' only losses came in overtime to Kansas and Colorado. They went through the Atlantic 10 season and were positioned for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

