Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in Netflix comedy – Deadline

Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones gave parenting a unique and elegant twist in the new trailer for the upcoming Netflix comedy. #blackAF. Barris and The Jones star and executive produced the series, which will launch on April 17.

The additional cast includes Iman Benson, Genneya Walton, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Richard Gardenhire Jr.

%MINIFYHTMLc7a7ce2927285a8e54f7c6f89572f25d11% %MINIFYHTMLc7a7ce2927285a8e54f7c6f89572f25d12%

Freely inspired by Barris's irreverent, highly flawed, and incredibly honest approach to parenthood, relationships, race, and culture, #blackAF Flip the script over to what we've come to expect a family comedy series to be. Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered, and often hilarious world of what it means to be a black "new money" family trying to get it right in a modern world where "right" is no longer a concept permanent.

Best known as the creator of the hit comedy ABC, blackishBarris makes his acting debut on the show, playing a fictionalized version of himself. His production company, Khalabo Ink Society, will produce through Barris' general agreement. Hale Rothstein also serves as executive producer alongside Barris and Jones

Check out the trailer above.