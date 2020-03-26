Keep BBC Question Time On Air – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3bed4b3bf9f4e48274133e167a669dbd11% %MINIFYHTML3bed4b3bf9f4e48274133e167a669dbd12%

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

Time to ask It is a British institution as stoic as red mailboxes. Having honored the BBC for more than 40 years, presenters have come and gone, but the format has remained resolutely familiar: a weekly forum in which a study audience examines a panel of those in power. But that was until the coronavirus appeared.

For the first time in Time to askLast week's story, the show was recorded without an audience. Instead, questions were posed via video link to the guests, who sat at a healthy distance from each other and were stripped of the comfort of a desk on which to write down their notes. It was a show that would look really weird in normal times, but these are far from normal times.

Above: Question time about the coronavirus. Below: Question Time in better times.

In fact, executive producer Nicolai Gentchev said that he had never experienced making television in more unusual circumstances. "Producers are there to anticipate problems and solve them. The difference now is just the speed at which they come. I have never experienced anything like this. This is unprecedented outside of wartime, ”he told Deadline.

You are running the program in the same way that many of us are living our lives right now: taking each day as it comes. That means a spirit of adaptability is running through the conversations with his team, a team that not only covers the pandemic, but is also part of the evolving crisis. That's why this week's show, which will air tonight at 8PM on BBC One, will look and feel different again after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the country locked up for three weeks.

Time to ask It tours the UK, ensuring that audiences from all corners of the country have the opportunity to ask questions that matter to them. But coronavirus restrictions have halted the program's road trip and Time to ask now he is curled up in a kind of war bunker. The show is being filmed in a location outside London that producers want to keep secret, while the questions will continue to be taken from a different part of the country. This week, the people of Shrewsbury will hold the panel to account. Gentchev said the temporary home reduces the travel of his skeletal crew, including presenter Fiona Bruce, and its proximity to London makes it easier for Westminster politicians to appear on the show.

"We will continue to look at it and it could evolve, but we are trying to find a way to maintain the essence of Time to ask, which is the people who analyze politics and the way it communicates, and get to ask their questions, "he explained." This is all a work in progress. There is no manual on how to do this, so we experiment and see What works. Last week, we were meant to be in Weston-super-Mare, so we got all our questions from them. This week, we'll try again. Next week, who knows. We don't intend this to be a scenario. that we have planned. "

So why go on? It would be easy for Time to ask follow the path of so many other shows and simply finish the logistical nightmare challenge by pausing production. Gentchev points to the responsibility of the BBC public service in a time of social, economic and political turmoil. The public is turning to the broadcaster to satisfy their hunger for information about the coronavirus. A News at six The newsletter was viewed by nearly 10 million last week, the highest number in more than a decade, while Johnson's closing address to the nation was seen by nearly 28 million on six different channels Monday. At a time when it is easy to be distracted by toxic misinformation, when the false dangerous fakes about COVID-19 spread like wildfire in closed WhatsApp groups, the BBC is enjoying its role in reminding the public that it is an anchor for reliability. Y Time to ask it's a big part of that mission, so he's been rewarded with an earlier time slot on the BBC One calendar.

“This seems like a time when television brings people together, especially in a moment of isolation. And more specifically, the audience's appetite for the type of public service broadcast that the BBC and others are doing is clearly enormous. What we can do that is a little bit different than news shows is not just communicating information, but interrogating it and allowing people to ask questions, "added Gentchev.

The producer, who oversees the show through independent producer Mentorn Media, said they had a "pretty positive response" to the changes they made last week. Some have even commented that they preferred the show without a live audience in the room. Time to ask It has fueled criticism and complaints for highlighting audience members with more extreme political and social views, cutting them out and spreading them on social media. Gentchev said he was aware of the comments about the absence of the audience, but remains resolved that they are central to the program. "The public is at the heart of Time to ask and they are participating in a different way right now. I really want to overcome this crisis and that people cannot distance themselves socially, "he said.

Gentchev added that it is too early to say whether Time to ask You can learn anything from your current challenges that could be used to modify the format in the future. "That is a question for the next few weeks," he said. Right now, he's just doing the job of putting something on television. “A lot of things have changed about television and the way people work, not only in front of the camera, but also the way programs are prepared. Who knows what will survive the end of this and how the way the shows are made and broadcast will change. It is an extraordinary moment, "reflected Gentchev.