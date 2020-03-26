Kathy Griffin criticizes President Trump while isolated in California hospital due to COVID-19 symptoms, but fans aren't buying his story

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, revealed on social media this week that she was in an "isolation room,quot; at a "major,quot; California hospital with claims that she exhibited symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. . However, many people on social media are not buying into his story and believe it could be an extreme trick to hit POTUS.

On Wednesday, Griffin posted a selfie to Instagram showing her wearing a mask on a hospital bed, and in the caption she blamed President Trump for the lack of COVID-19 evidence. The post was a response to Trump's tweet where he announced that the United States has conducted far more tests than any other nation on Earth.

In fact, over an eight-day period, the United States now conducts more tests than South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight-week period. Great job! "Wrote the POTUS.

In response, Griffin wrote in his caption: "He is lying. I was sent to Isolation Room # COVID19 in an emergency room of a major hospital from a separate urgent care center after displaying UNOBLIGIBLE PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital was unable screen me for #coronavirus due to CDC (Pence Task Force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST. "

However, many fans weren't buying Griffin's claims, and one person asked why Griffin was oxygen-free because it's pretty standard with such a serious respiratory condition. Other critics questioned why Griffin would be in a COVID-19 isolation room without testing positive for the virus.

Another Twitter user wrote that if he is in the hospital and he is not being tested for COVID-19, that is because doctors "don't see the need to examine him." Others could not believe Kathy Griffin took the time to get the president out of the hospital bed.

"Even in a hospital bed, you take the time to hate President Trump! Well … it is certainly a compromise, "wrote the skeptic.

There were even allegations from fans that Griffin was the "Jusie Smollett,quot; of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the COVID Follow-Up Project, as of March 26, 432,655 tests had been performed in the United States, with 65,512 positives. Even though Griffin claims he couldn't get tested because of CDC restrictions, they stood up long ago.

"Physicians should use their judgment to determine whether a patient has COVID-19 compatible signs and symptoms and whether the patient should be tested," says the CDC website.

Kathy Griffin is now home from the hospital, and is being treated for an abdominal infection.



