Kanye West says he asked Trump to help Rocky out of the Swedish jail as soon as possible

President Donald Trump has taken credit for releasing ASAP Rocky from Swedish jail, but according to Kanye West, it was he who involved Trump.

West told the publication that he already had the flight ready to depart, but after speaking with Trump, Trump took over.

This is what WSJ reports:

"In mid-July, West chartered a plane to Sweden, planning to enter and release music artist A $ AP Rocky, who had been arrested on assault charges earlier that month. He warned that the Swedes would not accept the gesture, he canceled the plane and from his pool in Calabasas, he called Jared Kushner at the White House. Donald Trump called less than an hour later, after West had left the pool and was having breakfast. "

Rocky was released, but according to the Swedish Prime Minister, his meddling made no difference to the rapper's result. Despite this, Trump says he is the reason Rocky returned home.