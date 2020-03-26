Kanye West remembers the time he was clowned for wearing a MAGA hat

Kanye West sat down for an interview with the Wall Street Journal, where he recalled the time he was clowned and canceled for wearing a MAGA hat.

"I'm a black boy in a red hat [MAGA], can you imagine?" Kanye said while complaining about being bothered by being a supporter of Black Trump.

"It reminded me of how I felt like a black man before I was famous, when I walked into a restaurant and people looked at you like you were going to steal something. & # 39; This is your place, & # 39; Yes, it doesn't talk about Dress up. This is your place, & # 39; Ye, you're black, so you're a democrat. "

