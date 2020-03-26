Kanye West feels he has a racial profile for supporting Donald Trump

WENN

Kanye West confused everyone when he first showed his support Donald trump during the 2016 presidential election. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the rapper talks about how to deal with public outrage that stemmed from his political views.

The composer / fashion designer compares the reaction to racial profiling when he shares: "I am a black man with a red hat [MAGA], can you imagine? … It reminded me of how I felt as a black man before I was famous, when I would walk into a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. "This is your place, Ye, don't talk about clothes. This is your place, Ye, you are black, so you are a democrat. "

"Classism, protectionism, not just racism," he says of the public's reaction. "Classism is like living on a shelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and you look and what do you see? Fear."

Despite publicly showing his support for Trump, Kanye admits he did not vote for the property magnate during the 2016 presidential election. In fact, he did not vote at all. However, if he had been a registered voter at the time, the "Black Skinhead" spitter says he would cast his vote for Trump.

During the interview, Kanye also talks about his mental breakdown. Comparing his struggles with mental health problems with the difficult situation suffered by Ryan Reynolds & # 39; Marvel superhero character, the husband of Kim Kardashian says, "I've been through & # 39;dead Pool& # 39 ;. Do you know that movie?

He also mentions the Japanese practice of Kintsugi, in which broken pottery is restored. "I had a real mental breakdown trying to put all the pieces together," he says of the dark period of his life.

The interview is published after Kanye's infamous phone call with Taylor Swift completely leaked. The businessman and his wife Kim were criticized when the leaked video seemed to support Taylor's claim that Kanye never asked for permission for the controversial lyrics about her in her 2016 song "Famous."