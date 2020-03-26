Kalamazoo Bakery Delivers to Hospital – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A Kalamazoo bakery did something a little special for the heroes fighting COVID-19.
Bert’s Bakery delivered an entire truckload of treats to the Bronson Methodist Hospital on Wednesday.
Each treatment, made for health care employees who work longer hours due to the pandemic.
For them, the delivery meant more than just a snack.
Bert’s Bakery says those treats were bought by a generous customer.
