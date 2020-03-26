Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have distanced themselves socially to the mountains

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have passed the tests of their marriage and are now isolating themselves socially as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread worldwide. Social distancing is recommended as the primary strategy to stop the spread of the deadly virus. There are now 80,865 coronavirus cases in the United States with 1,163 deaths. With people dying daily, Justin and Jessica appear to be safe, hiding in the mountains with their four-year-old son Silas. The two got over a bit of a scandal when Justin was spotted making a little friendship with his Palm co-star Alisha Wainwright. Some feared Jessica and Justin would split up, but they defied the odds and figured things out.

Jessica was spotted wearing her wedding ring on her birthday when Justin and Silas made her breakfast in bed on March 3, 2020, when she celebrated her 38th birthday.

Not a month has passed and the two have escaped the Coronavirus by fleeing to the mountains.

You can check out the post Justin Timberlake shared with his 58.2 million Instagram followers below.

Here there is social distancing with the family and many of these 🌲🌲🌲 I hope they stay safe and healthy. We need to stick together and take care of ourselves during this crazy time. Check out my stories to see some ways you can support your local communities. While there is a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there are also many good and many ways to help. 🙏🏼 Spread the word @feedingamerica @americanredcross @savethechildren @wckitchen

The coronavirus has spread worldwide with more than 529,000 cases worldwide. Cases in the United States have skyrocketed to more than 83,000 with 1,209 deaths. The number continues to grow and panic is spreading across the country as everyone tries to protect themselves from the deadly virus. While the world waits for a vaccine and medicine to treat those most affected by the virus, the only way to prevent transmission is to avoid those who have the virus, whether they are asymptomatic or not.

What do you think about Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's mountain getaway to escape the Coronavirus?



